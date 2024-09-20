Hours after a lady called out her date for leaving her with a N69k bill and running away, the man has responded

In a new video, he explained what actually transpired, saying she didn't tell him she would come with her friend

The young man blasted her and accused the lady of trying to use him to chase clout on social media

A Nigerian man, @olayinka.brain, known as Pablo Richie, has reacted to allegations that he left his date with a bill of N69k.

Recall that a lady, @Adelicious101, had called him out on TikTok hours ago, accusing Pablo of vanishing into thin air on their first date and leaving her with a N69k bill.

He said he was unaware she would come with her friend. Photo Credit: @olayinka.brain, @Adelicious101

Source: TikTok

Pablo shares what happened

In a new video on TikTok, Pablo, who spoke in Yoruba, corroborated her claim that they met online but accused her of chasing clout with the wrong version of what happened.

According to him, he had given her N10k as her t-fare for the date and was unaware that she would show up with her friend.

He added that she and her friend ordered things of over N50k while he and his friends settled for less. Pablo wondered where she wanted him to get the money to foot such a bill.

Watch his video below:

Nigerians react to Pablo Richie's explanation

olafimihan554 said:

"If they’re not even wicked,una two don collect something worth 50k+."

MideGold said:

"Oga okay she over do at least you will pay for what you also order before going."

Apple User765798853 said:

"You should have tell her immediately she want to order that you can’t pay."

omowonuola said:

"Next time please just tell her immediately to stop.

"Infact tell her to go back once you know you don't have the money.

"Leaving just like that is not nice."

Midey🌺 said:

"This guy and Adelicious done plan am ni o 😏 she wan trend the guy 😂she wan make the guy get followers 😂 E koshi danu."

YES I’m OYIN said:

"But why them self go dey collect something of 50k at first time Oga oo😏😏🤣 first."

OLUWA ROZZO said:

"Brotherhood will continue to be proud of u 💯❤ u deserve a follow."

Man sends lady money ahead of date

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had proudly flaunted the huge amount a man sent her ahead of their first date.

According to Matilda, the man has been applying pressure and when he asked for a date after sending such an amount, she could not turn it down. Matilda said she usually would not leave her house but did so because the admirer 'treated her well.'

"If you treat me well, I can always make the effort," Matilda revealed in the TikTok video.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng