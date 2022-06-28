A Nigerian lady has shared how her white husband reacted to being served scrambled eggs and plantains for breakfast

In a cute video, the man gushed and professed love for her before devouring the meal with reckless abandon

One of the high points of the video was when he wrapped rice inside the plantains like he was eating bread and bean cakes (locally known as akara)

For breakfast, a Nigerian lady served her white husband scrambled eggs and plantains and his reaction was everything for netizens.

In the lovely clip she shared on TikTok, the man exclaimed joyfully upon learning that the food was for him and professed love to the lady.

The Oyinbo man loved the Nigerian delicacy. Photo Credit: TikTok/@mercy_festus

He then began to consume the meal with a fork.

Surprisingly, he rolled the plantains into wraps and filled them with eggs like it was bread and akara.

The white man seemed to enjoy the meal better that way and did it in front of his wife without shame. He was then joined by his son who took a slice of plantain.

The lovely video sent netizens into a frenzy as they remarked on how sumptuous the meal must be.

Watch the video below:

Netizens reactions

Kaiya Hilary Harrison said:

"I love how the baby is like “this looks delicious. I’m gonna scoot in here dad”

AliyuBillions said:

"I love this, especially when your baby pushed daddy out of the way just to have a taste. It shows your food is really yummy."

pickywinnie said:

"Nigerian food is so gooooood I had Nigerian roomate dam*n I miss him ! He cooked so good."

user3506155827160 said:

"This is nice Nd all but how can you fry plantain and so so much is left. how could you not be tempted to eat it while frying."

aqualynboulanger said:

"That was so sweet You can tell how much he loves y'all and your cooking. Btw def gonna make this one morning. Looks so yum."

