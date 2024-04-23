A grandmother gave her grandson a brand new look after she saw that the child was carrying braids

The child's mother said she left him under the care of the grandmother and came back to see his hair shaved

Mixed reactions have trailed the video, with some saying it was wrong, while others said the grandma was right

A baby has gone viral and elicited reactions on TikTok because of his new haircut.

The child got the haircut from his grandmother, who decided to barber him 'gorimapa'.

The woman gave her grandson a clean shave. Photo credit: TikTok/@king_lucas.

In a video seen on the TikTok handle of @king__lucas, the baby initially had his hair braided before he met his grandma.

It was made known in the clip that the grandmother shaved the child's head when he was left under her custody.

The video was captioned:

"The boy you took to grandma's place and the boy you went back to meet."

The video now has over 4 million views with 11,000 comments. Reactions are mixed, with some saying the grandma was wrong.

Others, however, said the woman did not want her grandson to carry a braid, which was why she shaved his hair.

Reactions as grandma shaves grandson's hair

@Coded said:

"My granny wey dey wear me female clothes with moro moro head. Una granny na new edition."

@Takondwa said:

"I almost cried my son coming back home bold and his grandparents praising themselves that he now looks nice."

@Bello Emmanuel said:

"The boy don give his life to Christ."

@nneka divine commented:

"God bless the grandma, she will live long."

@Kenyan_Warlord said:

"From handsome boy to simple boy."

@Tizahskincare said:

"God bless grandma. Breeze, go touch the baby's head."

@gloriaodunayo said:

"Neither my mum nor my mother-in-law will try this with me, and if they try it, it won’t go well between us."

@lindababe02 said:

"I swear I will cry bitterly."

Newborn baby with a lot of hair

In a related story, a newborn baby endowed with a hairy body from birth stunned people who have seen its video on Youtube.

The baby was crying with its tiny voice, but the hair on its body quickly became the centre of attraction.

Many Youtube users who are baby lovers went to the comment section of the video to say how they admire the child.

