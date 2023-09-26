A Nigerian lady has promised to take her housemaid to Germany because the girl has now become her younger sister

The lady, Mary Gold Onunwa, posted a video showing the close relationship she shares with her housemaid

Her followers on TikTok praised her for taking good care of the maid, who seemed visibly happy with her madam

The close relationship between a lady and her housemaid stunned many people on TikTok.

The kind madam, Mary Gold Onunwa, posted a TikTok video showing how she treats her maid like her younger sister.

The lady and her maid have a good relationship. Photo credit: TikTok/@merrygoldonunwa.

Source: TikTok

Mary revealed that she was preparing to go on a vacation, saying she must take the young girl along.

Despite bringing the girl as a domestic help, Mary said they have become as close as sisters.

Lady praised for treating her maid well

The video she posted showed the two dancing happily and bonding outside the house.

She captioned the video:

"I brought her in as a house help, but now, I see her as a younger sister. I'm taking you for my vacation next year. What country would give you a visa without stressing me? Germany, I will try."

TikTok users took to the comment section to praise Mary for her kindness towards the maid.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to video of a lady and her housemaid dancing

@Pretty Didi said:

"Please do you need another house help?"

@Lolly posh said:

"Abeg you no need gate lady? I open gate for a living."

@LIGHT commented:

"That's why I said not all maid are bad."

@Ajayi Abiodun O. said:

"May almighty Allah continue to bless you and the whole of your family."

@Roselyn Chika reacted:

"She looks more like your sister, you both look alike."

@Olorikollyjay1 said:

"You’re a good woman may God bless you for this."

Source: Legit.ng