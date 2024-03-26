An Oyinbo woman who is wife to a Nigerian man shared the method she used to roast yam for her husband

The woman was also able to make use of different local condiments, including 'ukpaka' to prepare the sauce for the yam

The video went viral and got a lot of people praising her after it was posted on TikTok

A white woman who is married to a Nigerian man was happy after she successfully roasted yam for her husband.

In a short video seen on the TikTok handle of @theukwuomafamily, the woman showed how she used an oven to roast the yam.

The Oyinbo woman also made local sauce for her man. Photo credit: TikTok/@theukwuomafamily.

Source: TikTok

First, she put two tubers of yam in the oven and allowed them to stay there for 40 minutes before she brought them out.

She then peeled them and presented them to her husband, who ate them with relish. Apart from the yam, she also served him a nice sauce made with different local condiments, including 'ukpaka.'

She said:

"Oyibo woman roasting yam. Today I'm doing a traditional Igbo meal called roasted yam. his meal is so good, I love the combination of everything in it."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as Oyinbo woman roasts yam for her husband

@TREASURE BOY said:

"Wow! Nice! Some of our Igbo ladies can't prepare this. This is good dear."

@user7568303134120 asked:

"How did you manage the hot pepper because I know Oyibo cannot stand pepper."

@chahat Gill said:

"I also got married to a Nigerian guy, but I am from Pakistan and my husband is from Nigeria."

@Cornel jnr said"

"Your husband must be proud to have you as a wife."

@Smatpeace8687 said:

"Wow, I have learnt something today. Please help a sister, how many hours did the yam has to be in the oven before it properly cooked."

