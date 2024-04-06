A Nigerian man has taken to social media to share what a lady who passed the night in his home did to him

He maintained that he and the lady were not in any relationship, and she had requested to see him

He was shocked to find her with his groceries and foodstuffs as she got set to leave his house in the morning

A Nigerian man, @donwinner, has lamented online after a lady who spent the night with him stole his groceries and foodstuffs.

The young man said he found out after she requested nylon as she got set to leave his house in the morning.

The man caught a lady who visited him with his foodstuffs. Photo Credit: @donwinner

When @donwinner came out to attend to her, he found his groceries and foodstuffs already packed. Items he saw included a carton of noodles, cereals, a bottle of groundnuts and a tuber of yam.

He expressed shock at her action, noting that they were not dating and she had requested to see him.

He eventually let her have the foodstuffs and shared why. Sharing a video of the things she stole, he wrote on TikTok:

"This girl was leaving my house this morning and parked my groceries and food stuffs this is really funny but i later leave it for her cos hunger dey the town."

Watch the video below:

@donwinner's video stirred reactions

dollars said:

"My man buy full bag of rice I share am into 2 carry go house."

sommy_pretty said:

"Let me just believe this is just for content purpose cos I don’t understand why she will carry one full cartoon of indomie how many you get for house."

Miss Diamond said:

"Leave her na many be she is hungry."

Victoria said:

"She no try, she could have just ask maybe you will even gift them to her, then she embarrassing herself like this."

mezi1019 said:

"Go buy some stuff for her, then the power bank aspect she should ask u first, truth of the matter be say she no try but, help her some."

STACOO said:

"Abeg leave my sister make she go ooo, na she Dey feed us."

LadyBoz said:

"I like the fact that you gifted her everything afterwards and you didn’t show her face. God bless you abundantly and I pray she never repeats it again."

In another incident, a Nigerian man shared his bitter experience after spending the night in a lady's house.

Man in pain after carrying lady overnight

Source: Legit.ng