A married man who carried a lady for hook-up is currently regretting the decision as she has put him in trouble

A Twitter user, Tunde Ososanya on Tuesday, December 13, posted the story of how the hook-up girl stole gold worth N6 million

Other Twitter users are currently sharing their thoughts on the tweet which has gone viral and garnered over 555 likes

A Twitter user has posted the story of a hook-up girl who stole a gold chain worth N6 million.

The story was posted on Tuesday, December 13, by Tunde Ososanya who said the lady in question went for a one-night stand.

The man in question took the hook-up girl to his friend's house. Photo credit: Catherine Falls Commercial and LightFieldStudios/Getty Images. (Photos used for illustration only).

According to Tunde, the man who carried the hook-up girl took her to his friend's house where they were supposed to hang out.

Hook-up girl puts Nigerian man in trouble

After they were done and the lady left the house, it was discovered that the lady disappeared with the gold chain worth N6 million belonging to the owner of the house.

The man who took the hook-up girl to his friend's house is said to be married and is currently in a dilemma.

To make matters worse, the man's friend ceased his car pending when the gold chain would be retrieved or paid for.

The story has gone viral and caused a huge stir on Twitter where people took to the comment section to share their thoughts.

See the tweet below:

Reactions from Twitter users

@Gee_day said:

"He’s such a dirty married man. Cmon man how much is a room at the hotel?"

@Clayspink commented:

"A small price to pay for aiding adultery."

@FavouriteCoco said:

"When there are hotels. Really serves him right"

@Priscy5_ commented:

"A small enjoyment springled with a little bit of 6 months suffering."

@No_F4se commented:

"Away match are always difficult to predict, did the host place the 6million(chain) in open space? Thou shall not judge a losing coach."

