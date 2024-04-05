A Nigerian lady has sent social media into a frenzy after showing the shocking discovery her female pal made

Her friend visited the house of her new boyfriend and was blown away by the items she found in his wardrobe

The video she shared went viral on social media and generated mixed reactions among internet users

The items a lady found in her new boyfriend's wardrobe have caused a commotion on social media.

The lady's friend, @iam_mickie, lamented as she shared a video online showing the items.

Her friend found baby things in her boyfriend's wardrobe. Photo Credit: @iam_mickie

Source: TikTok

In a TikTok video, the lady was seen going through her new man's wardrobe compartments when she stumbled on the baby items. The baby items suggested he is not single as she thought.

She saw a basket containing clothes and an item used for holding babies. The short clip blew up online and got people talking.

In another development, a lady had cried out after her boyfriend pretended not to know as they met accidentally at a mall.

Watch the video below:

Netizens amused by @iam_mickie's friend's discovery

Itz Chiamaka said:

"Happened to me I saw a child closet and his woman clothes where he hid them in another room."

Real Princess said:

"No b lie, my ex deny him wife and children gv me for four years,til their neighbor call am daddy wisdom I begin mk friend wt d neighbor til she gist me everything."

Ajokie said:

"Despite seeing all the evidence I needed, including wedding pictures, my ex still tell me sey he helped his elder brother by acting as the groom."

ADEBAYOWA said:

"The man buy it for future used you know Nigeria price go up every day."

Jhummie said:

"He’s buying them in advance Incase she gets pregnant now."

JEniFA said:

"One even told my friend they gifted him baby items."

Mira said:

"Naso I date of for 3months and he kept on lying till I caught him red-handed , I Shaa told the wife no be only me go Dey heartbroken."

favour onome said:

"Check for wigs if you see collect like 3 I go revamp am for you."

Lady cries out after visiting man

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had cried out online after visiting a man's house for the first time.

To entertain her, the guy treated her to a typical home-cooked meal that was affordable and won't be hard to prepare.

He boiled white yam, garnished it with palm oil, and served her with one water sachet. When she arrived, he presented the dish to her, but she was not having it.

Source: Legit.ng