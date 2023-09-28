A Nigerian man has narrated a scary experience he had after he chose to sleep over at a lady's place

At midnight, the young man said he had a terrible dream in which a demon tried to strangle him

After opening his eyes, what he saw made him to ''exhaust the blood of Jesus'' before 4 a.m. in the morning

A Nigerian youth, @TheOnlyATM, has caused a stir on social media with his sleep over experience at a lady's house.

@TheOnlyATM, a public administrator, shared his shocking encounter after an X influencer, , urged men to open up about their bitter experience on the day they passed the night in a woman's abode.

He had a terrible dream by midnight.

Source: Getty Images

He had a terrible dream

The young man said he had a terrible dream by midnight. In the dream, he said he could not shout as a demon tried to strangle him. @TheOnlyATM consequently woke up only to find the lady talking to herself.

He recalled that she had her legs on the wall as she spoke to herself. This scared him. The X user wrote:

"Agba, I visited a lady back then so I slept over. By midnight, I had a terrible dream, like a demon was trying to strangulate me & I couldn’t shout. So I opened my eyes only to see this lady putting legs on the wall & talking to herself. I exhausted the blood of Jesus before 4am."



His sleep over experience scares people

@Unusualsamuel said:

"She's a witch.

"According to Yoruba culture, that's how witch travel at night. I have heard about it but never had personal experience like yours.

"This means you need to be prayerful despite you guys not being together bcus witches do not joke with their secret."

@asubirain said:

"On our hang outs 2 guys have spoken about being in this same dilemma, one of them still smashed her after she said, "I know you saw me, but I love you, I won't harm you". Smashing after confirming tinz."

@Amagoz45 said:

"Things dey occur oooo.

"I think she was doing incantation over and not really talking to herself.

"Or perhaps your guardian angel woke up you so you can see what's going on around you.

"There's something fishy about this situation.

"I hope you are not still meeting this said girl."

@enadiose_godwin said:

"All women are like that mostly if you offended them, they must surely wake up in the middle of the night looking at you. Anytime me and babe quarrel l I nor dey follow her sleep thesame house again o."

@Alexaxa83210590 said:

"Experienced same,visited this babe n i decided to pass the night,woke up around 2a.m and there she was sitting down in the dark,eyes shinning like that of a cat n was staring at me,thankGod 4life ooh."

