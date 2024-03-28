A Nigerian man has shared how his mother reacted when she came face to face with his white wife for the first time

The Nigerian in the diaspora had visited home with his wife to introduce her to his mother and the rest of the family

The way his family members and his mother behaved on seeing his wife stirred mixed reactions online

A Nigerian man based abroad took his oyinbo wife to his family for the first time and shared their reaction online.

He was particular about his mother's reaction to seeing his foreign heartthrob.

@bestman_nnaemeka_chi shared a video on TikTok capturing the lovely moment. In the clip, his mum welcomed the white woman all smiles.

The rest of the family was happy to see his white wife. His mum, however, interacted with her like they had known each other for long.

The heartwarming clip touched people's hearts.

Watch the video below:

People gushed over the family moment

Mum overjoyed on seeing son's white girlfriend

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian mum was so happy as her son returned home with an oyinbo girlfriend.

The overjoyed woman greeted the white lady in Yoruba and blessed her as they interacted infectiously.

It is noteworthy that the white lady first greeted the man's people in Yoruba and hugged another woman who came out with her man's mum to receive them.

Man returns home with oyinbo wife

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a family reacted as their son returned home with an oyinbo wife.

In a video he shared on his page, he captured when his mother and father welcomed the woman into their family.

The man's mother was amazed by the oyinbo's looks as she rubbed her hair. The parents loved his woman. It was a mini celebration in their house as they talked at the dining table. Many Nigerians had mixed reactions.

