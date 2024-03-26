A man who is in a relationship with an older oyinbo woman brought the woman home to meet his parents in Nigeria

The parents were so happy to see an oyinbo woman as they adored her, with the man's mother petting her

Many Nigerian ladies in her comment section wondered why the oyinbo woman did not face the same cultural rules they deal with

A man who fell in love with a white American woman has brought her to Nigeria to show his family.

In a video he shared on his page, he captured when his mother and father welcomed the woman into their family.

The man's mother held the woman with admiration. Photo source: @mrxoxo_liso_411

Man and American woman

The man's mother was amazed by the oyinbo's looks as she rubbed her hair. The parents loved his woman.

It was a mini celebration in their house as they talked at the dining table. Many Nigerians had mixed reactions.

Bergenbraidsby_Seentiyah said:

"See them welcoming her but if na Nigeria babe una go turn enemies for no just reason."

@mz moj said:

"The mum is even younger than the wife passport u do this oo."

Nazqueen said:

"But if na older Nigerian Woman now they won't accept her."

telma baby said:

"lol Shay if na Nigeria woman ur mama go accept her mate as ur wife."

cylliaberry602 said:

"Omo poverty bad, see as the parents dey happy like say them win lottery, congrats anyways."

Reigns Bright said:

"Poverty has really dealt with us, when ur parents accept someone who is way older than them without remorse. I weep for us all."

Maa Mfantse said:

"I like African parents, as long as the family’s future is assured, why not."

KPORYONYON joked:

"Chai...Another Lottery Won...Mummy Meets Grandma....I Come In Peace... Isorite..."

Big melly said:

"Congratulations. God way do am for u make him avoid my brothers."

sherymah_treatsNDspice said:

"She no kneel greet dem o,buh if na me u carry go nd I no kneel war go start…I will serve dem while Dey sit,u sef will point the fruits for me to go nd carry o,m so sure Dey won’t dance for me."

