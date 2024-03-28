A Nigerian mother who lives with her children abroad said she wanted to see a man who bought tea for her daughter

When her daughter was going to work, she was bent on getting a few more information about the man in question

Her daughter, however, refused to say too much about the mystery man no matter how hard her mother pressed

A Nigerian mother living abroad insisted that she would like to meet a man who bought tea for her daughter.

The mother was questioning her daughter about the said man but the young lady kept mum and said nothing much.

The mother said a white guy bought tea for her daughter. Photo credit: TikTok/@richierichiemama.

Source: TikTok

In a video shared on TikTok by @richierichiemama, the mother and her daughter, Kemi, were having an interaction.

Kemi was going to work when her mother decided it was a good time to question her about the man.

She said the guy in question was white and that she would like to meet him. The mother captioned the video:

"Trying to meet the same White guy that buys tea for my daughter Kemi."

Many in the comment section of the video laughed out loud, noting that the video reminded them of their teenage days.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to video of Nigerian mother and her daughter

@derin said:

"Where does Kemi get her clothes from?"

@AlexAgyo said:

"This woman the use style advertise her daughter for good."

@Goddesspurplehaze said:

"She’s so pretty like her mamma."

@kossy-skin said:

"It is one thing to have a grown-up daughter and it is another to be able to relate and communicate with them. I love the mother and daughter bond."

@slim commented:

"She looks cute. I love seeing her. She makes me smile. I love how she is always happy."

