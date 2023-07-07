A heartwarming video has shown the moment a Nigerian man returned home to his family with a white lady

The man, who had been residing abroad, came home with an American businesswoman, quite to his mum's amazement

Social media users gushed over how the white businesswoman and the man's mum exchanged pleasantries

A Nigerian woman was overjoyed as her son returned home with his white lover, an American businesswoman.

In a cute video seen on TikTok, she beamed with joy and hugged the white lady as she got out of the car.

She was overjoyed to see her son and his lover. Photo Credit: @joyenvee

Source: TikTok

The overjoyed woman greeted the white lady in Yoruba and blessed her as they interacted in an infectious manner. It is noteworthy that the white lady first greeted the man's people in Yoruba.

The white lady went on to hug another woman who came out with her man's mum to receive them.

The 19-second video stirred reactions online.

Watch the video below:

The woman's reaction melted hearts

Man takes his oyinbo girlfriend home to his family

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had taken his oyinbo wife home to his family.

At his family's home in Lagos, the lady named Kimberly was well-received by his family and loved ones.

A woman believed to be his mother was more than overjoyed to see the white lady as she hugged her happily.

Afterwards, his family members posed with Kimberly as they took various pictures. In one of the pictures, the white lady was seen looking at a little kid in her arms with love and a smile on her face.

