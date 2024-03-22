Blessing Obasi has lost her dear mother to the cold hands of death, she died in February and was buried in March

In the video seen online, the actress said that her mother single handled raised her alone without a father

She noted that her mother refused to remarry again and she recklessly loved the people who surrounded her

Nollywood actress and producer, Blessing Obasi, wife of actor Stan Nze has praised her late mother during her service of songs which took place in a church.

The mother of one who married at an older age lost her mother in February 2024. According to her, she was raised alone by the late woman.

She also mentioned that her mother sacrificed not getting married again just to take care of her and she gave her best she could offer.

Obasi says her mother was a disciplinarian

In the recording, the actress who welcomed her first son last year said that her mother was a no-nonsense woman and everyone around knew it. Once people offend her, she doesn't hide it but would react immediately.

Actress Obasi explained that her mother loved people to a fault.

Stan Nze praises mother-in-law

Also celebrating the departed, Stan Nze said that he was yet to realize that his mother-in-law was no more. He mentioned that he would walk into her room hoping to see her and hear her call his name.

He added that she was a warm person who would give him all the gist of things taking place in the movie that he acted in.

How fans reacted to the post

Reactions have trailed the post about Obasi's mother. Here are some of the comments below:

@miss_chilembi:

"How did this happen the last time I checked she was happy looking after her grandson. I don't even understand why your mum's death hurt me so much like I knew her personal or maybe it because I too lost my mother, and I know how it feels."

@austas_place:

"May God comfort you mummy J Happy Mother’s Day to you."

@qute_darleen:

"Hugs to Us darling I miss mine too 23yrs down the line without her."

@omidan_ara:

"I was told by someone last week. My respond to the person was the daughter no post am so the news na fake. God Mama G rest in peace. My ever sweet mama."

@e_j_a_y_:

"Ndo… may God comfort you . Also, happy Mother’s Day to you!"

@iamauntyginger:

"Losing a mum in my opinion is one of the greatest hurts the mind never heals from."

@travel_with_dollybabs:

"Oh no."

@winnieblaze85:

"Rest on ma, take heart lolo.'"

@amapel_foodcart:

"This still looks like a movie. Take heart ma @blessingjessicaobasi."

@nechesblog2:

"So sorry about your loss ma'am."

