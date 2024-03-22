A Nigerian woman was devastated after finding out she failed a United Kingdom driving test examination

She lamented that it was the second time she would fail the exam and wondered what she did wrongly

While admitting she took it lightly the first time, she was convinced she had put in her all for the second sitting

In a touching video, a Nigerian woman shed tears after she failed her UK driving test examination for the second time.

Her husband tried to cheer her up and comfort her to no avail as the woman wore a long face.

She expressed sadness over failing the crucial driving test exam a second time. Photo Credit: @chrisabove

Source: TikTok

@chrisabove made a video of his crying wife as he tried to brighten her mood.

The unhappy woman maintained that she did her best this time and could not understand what went wrong.

She admitted to not taking it seriously the first time she sat for the exam. She lamented the effort and the financial resources put into the exam preparation, which were again wasted.

In another incident, a man expressed sadness after his wife failed an examination abroad.

Watch the video below:

People comment on the UK driving test

Modebzplace said:

"The way I cried when I failed the second time with just 2 marks but passed the Hazzard part. The third time I passed and I was so happy."

amakatonyb said:

"Chai see me crying along with her, thank you brother for encouraging and charing her up, God bless you and your family."

Nemo said:

"Me wey don pass theory first time but scared to start practicing because I was in an accident back home once nko. I pray I’m able to drive successfully in this country o."

I’m Oluwakemisola said:

"My husband has failed twice. I have told him that after the third time, I’m not rooting for him if he ever fails again."

Baby girl4life said:

"Chai I can relate I failed twice, I miss road for the 3rd time I cried dat day oo. finally passed last week."

uklove8 said:

"I just passed my practical test after several attempts and each time I fail I come back crying and I still try again , don't give up okay."

X_PHOBOS said:

"I can see a good woman in her enjoy ur marriage bro see how innocent she looks."

Man dumps wife who failed UK exam

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had dumped his wife for failing a master's exam in the UK.

In a message she privately sent to Precious Ubani, the woman said her husband hastily got her pregnant when they arrived in the UK.

According to the woman, it was due to the pregnancy that she could not concentrate on her studies. Additionally, she said she had told her husband she was incapable of academic work but the man insisted she enroll for a master's.

Source: Legit.ng