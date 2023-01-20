A Nigerian woman has rejected a car gift from her son on her birthday, citing concerns about his source of livelihood

The woman wondered how her son who is still a university student could afford such a whip as a gift

In a clip some persons believe to be scripted, she scattered the balloons on the car as she directed him to take it out of her sight

A Nigerian woman surprised her son, his friends and many netizens after she turned down his car birthday gift.

The incident was captured in a short video shared by Maria Ude Nwachi via her verified Facebook handle.

She turned down his gift.

Source: Facebook

She accused the young boy of being an internet fraudster and lamented that he intended to use her for rituals by virtue of the car gift.

Despite attempts by the lad and his friends to convince her into accepting the gift, she refused and ordered him to take it away while also bursting balloons used in decorating the car.

According to her, he is still a university student with no job and as such shouldn't be able to afford such a whip.

"You are just a student. Which work are you doing?" she said to him.

While some netizens commended the woman, others thought it was scripted, especially with the way she kept calling her supposed offspring 'son.'

Legit.ng could however not confirm the authenticity of the clip as of the time of making this report.

Social media reactions

Vivian Okenna Amanda Chukwuani said:

"How many mothers can do this today?.... message well passed and lines well delivered even though it looked stage only few mothers can do this now."

Ifeanyichukwu Ugwuoke said:

"Acted.

"Which one be "son"?

"She no even see side mirror scatter, na balloon she de blow. Abegi."

Desmart Kalumalu Orakaeze said:

"Poor acting. The son doesn't have name?!

"Which mother calls her son, "son"?

"And not Ochuko or Chukwuebuka or Bamidele or Musa?"

Abazie Nwachimereze Juliet said:

"It's well, car wey them no get too much money and you be student. What a true mother will do. Kudos to strong Mum."

Igwe Gucci T said:

"A good mother and I'm super proud of you ma'am.

"If every parent could question the sudden source of their children's wealth atleast, Yahoo, Aristo, etc will stop by 50 percent."

Chinonyerem Queen said:

"Lol una too dey act inukwam son instead of nwam,you for call am bdaymake we know say na real."

