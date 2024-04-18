After spending five years overseas, a Nigerian man surprised his wife by returning home without her knowledge

His wife revealed that he surprised her and appreciated God for making their reunion in Nigeria possible

A viral video captured the heartwarming moment they hugged as they saw face to face after years apart

A Nigerian man pulled a surprise on his wife as he returned to Nigeria after five years abroad.

The woman was overjoyed as her husband came home with armed police escorts.

The couple reunited in Nigeria after five years apart. Photo Credit: @meritdon

Sharing a clip from their reunion, the woman, @meritdon, revealed that she was three months pregnant when her husband left the country.

She admitted he surprised her and appreciated God for making it possible despite the difficulty of being apart.

"It can only be God," she wrote on TikTok.

In a video, the man lifted his wife on his shoulders and took her inside their bungalow house.

Another Nigerian couple had reunited, but this time in the United Kingdom.

People react to the couple's reunion

PromiseAlabi1 said:

"My husband also left when I was 1 month pregnant.... but unfortunately our agents did bad thing for us, my husband is back with nothing."

Slimmy kaffy said:

"Just 6 months my husband left me before I joined him. it was like 6 years. You guys are trying o. I don’t think I can cope not seeing him for a whole year."

marianooparatonuo said:

"Congrats but una dey try sha...I no sure say i go fit stay ooo...BP is real."

Mavin Paul said:

"Na because of this small bungalow ur husband dey carry police dey do escort?"

Adanma Nekky said:

"U try ooo!! Good 5 years waiting for a man that was obviously busy enjoying himself where he was!! It can’t be me."

DE MOON said:

"Is dis a way of encouraging me because I'm doubting myself."

Daodu Blessing Omosule said:

"I just Dey imagine Watin go happy for night oo Watin I even know self congratulations sis."

Bisam said:

"My husband also left when I was 3month pregnant I will also testify soon in Jesus name."

