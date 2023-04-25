A couple married for the past eight years has sent social media into a frenzy with their recent discovery

The couple whose union was blessed with two kids found out that they are relatives, and the wife is not ready to part with him

Mixed reactions trailed a viral video of the couple as netizens shared their thoughts on the shocking development

After eight years of marriage with two kids, a couple discovered they are relatives.

Sharing the development on TikTok, the wife, @_purehazel_, said that they are actually second cousins and recently made the discovery.

The couple found out they are relatives. Photo Credit: (_purehazel_)

Source: TikTok

In a follow-up video wherein she reacted to a netizen who wondered why it took them eight years to discover they were related, the woman downplayed leaving her man, saying she would stick with him.

Her words:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

"When you are adopted, it is kinda hard for you to know anything. So, when you finally get the guts to reach out to know who your real family is and you find out the unknowing that you are not happy about

."..That's my man, period and I ama sleep beside him. One thing about it, two things for sure, open communication is there. When it comes to my kids, they will also know. One thing i'd never do is lead my kids out of the know of what i didn't know."

Legit.ng reached out to the woman to find out how she confirmed they are relatives but she was yet to respond at the time of making this report.

Watch the video below:

Reactions on social media

Mjabulisi said:

"That's not so bad being cousins. Even in the bible boys were told by their fathers to marry their cousins."

Yella Shea said:

"I see how this is possible when being adopted. My adopted sister attends our family reunions because she is our family now not her birth parents."

user2dd2vujfe3 said:

"I had that family tree convo...made sure we wasn't related before started a serious relationship...15 yrs 2 kids....think i want my freedom back."

Kevin said:

''Well to late to do anything now."

SlayedBy Jordan said:

"Welcome to the south chile . Everybody related somehow."

Nymeik Gilbert said:

"Some things aren't meant to be shared y'all too comfortable on this app."

MR.380 said:

"This is why we need to start having family reunions again!!"

Alkaline Coach V said:

"Sweet home Alabama naw fr it’s to late now."

Couple finds out they are cousins after years of marriage

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a couple had found out they were related after 17 years of marriage.

According to Dailymail, the couple had dated for only four months before they tied the knot. Celina Quinones, the wife, took a DNA test, which was how she discovered the truth about their family history.

Celina and her husband were reported to have faced heavy backlash from the people after it became public knowledge that they were related, but they said they are not backing down.

Source: Legit.ng