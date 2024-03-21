Adaora Umeoji's appointment as the new Group Managing Director/Chief Executive of Zenith Bank has continued to generate a buzz online

Reacting to the appointment, a Nigerian lady has opened up about her first meeting with the Harvard Business School alumnus

During her recruitment process at Zenith Bank, she recalled how she was selected to meet Adaora and how the banker enchanted her

Following Adaora Umeoji's emergence as the new Zenith Bank GMD/CEO, a Nigerian lady, Chioma Nwadike has recalled her first encounter with the banker.

Chioma said she was selected to meet with Adaora during her recruitment process at Zenith Bank.

Chioma Nwadike said Adaora is truly a goddess in person. Photo Credit: Chioma Nwadike

Source: Facebook

Chioma Nwadike's encounter with Adaora Umeoji

In a Facebook post, she and some people were selected to meet with Adaora as the validation part of their hiring.

Chioma said Adaora's smile enchanted her as she entered her office. She narrated how their interaction went:

"...With a charming smile, she asked my name and where I’m from, told her. She asked why I wanted to work with her organization. I stuttered a bit, and instead of saying the bank’s name I mentioned Access Bank.

"Upon realizing I corrected myself immediately, she kept her charming smile.

"Said I can go after some minutes, I thanked her and left."

Chioma Nwadike hails Adaora Umeoji's appointment

The former customer experience analyst at Zenith Bank said she almost peed in her pants when Adaora requested to see her. By this time, she was a staff of the bank.

"The second time through my work experience I was to see her was when she called my branch manager and specifically requested to see me. I wasn’t in the office, my manager called me visibly worried about what the outcome would be."

Chioma described Adaora as a goddess, adding that she is proof that women can be anything they want to be if they set their minds to it. She celebrated Adaora as the first female GMD of Zenith Bank.

People continue to celebrate Adaora Umeoji

Atoyebi Taofiq Olajide said:

"I love fine women doing fine things. We will celebrate you too soon. Keep keeping it real."

King Ozerd said:

"If u don talk finish make my 100 balance still dey oo well o .

"Congratulations dear."

Jeff Egwumah said:

"Just by mere looking at her photo.. you could smell the aura of eloquence, competence and sophistication all over.

"Her resume is class !!.

"The number of certifications in it is frightening.

"She deserves her success."

Peter Egbuchinem said:

"She's a proof that women can be anything they wanna be if they set their minds to it, a trail Blazer and a mentor to many.....

"I like that.

"The Oracle has spoken ✍️."

Uzoma Okoye said:

"Congratulations to the great Amazon of our time.

"Indeed Nwanyi bu ife."

Miracle Ifunanya said:

"This write up just nailed the many beautiful articles I have read on her.

"I am most delighted when i see beautiful women doing mighty things, breaking barriers and kicking doors. They make the phrase “beauty and brains” seem so nonsensical.

"Rooting for you too Chioma. I see her in you. To more growth and breaking down stereotypes."

Zenith Bank staff celebrate Adaora Umeoji's appointment

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Zenith Bank staff had celebrated the appointment of Adaora Umeoji as GMD/CEO.

They came in their numbers, shouting and hugging her in happiness in the video, which has been shared multiple times on social media.

The video was posted on TikTok by @obaino101010. On March 19, 2024, news emerged that Adora Umeoji would take over in June as the new Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Zenith Bank.

Source: Legit.ng