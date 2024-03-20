Adaora Umeoji has been named the first Group Managing Director/Chief Executive of Zenith Bank

She has been with the tier-one bank for over 20 years, working in various managerial capacities for over a decade

Umeoji's accomplishment is an inspiration to many young Nigerian women professionals aiming for the top

Adaora Umeoji has been named Zenith Bank's new Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer (GMD/CEO), subject to approval by the Central Bank of Nigeria.

Her appointment was announced in a statement released by the bank to the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) on Tuesday, March 19, 2024.

Adaora Umeoji becomes the first Zenith Bank CEO Photo credit: Zenith Bank

Umeoji will take over from the current GMD, Dr. Ebenezer Onyeagwu, whose tenure expires on May 31, 2024.

She will assume her new position as GMD/CEO in June 2024.

What to know about Zenith Bank's new CEO

Education

According to a statement from Zenith, Umeoji holds a Bachelor's degree in Sociology from the University of Jos, a Bachelor's degree in Accounting and first-class honours in Law from Baze University Abuja.

She is also a University of Salford, United Kingdom graduate with a Master of Laws. She has also obtained a Master's in Business Administration from the University of Calabar.

She is an alumnus of Harvard Business School and has attended Wharton Business School, USA's strategic thinking and management program.

Umeoji holds a certificate in Economics for Business from the prestigious MIT Management Sloan School and a Certificate in Leading Global Businesses from Harvard Business School, USA.

She is one of Nigeria's most highly educated bankers.

Banking career

Umeoji joined Zenith Bank in 1998, and since joining the bank, she has headed the marketing group Maitama branch and became the deputy zonal head of the Abuja Zone.

She then became executive director of Abuja and Middle Belt Zones of the Bank. She was appointed to the board on October 9, 2012.

Professional bodies

She holds fellowships with esteemed professional organisations such as the Chartered Bankers Institute of London, the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria, the Institute of Credit Administration, the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Nigeria, the Institute of Chartered Meditators & Conciliators, and the Institute of Chartered Secretaries & Administrators of Nigeria, among several others.

Social life

Beyond banking, Umeoji founded the Catholic Bankers Association of Nigeria (CBAN), a platform she uses to promote ethical banking and service to humanity.

She is a peace advocate of the United Nations (UN-POLAC) and a Lady of the Order of Knights of St. John International (KSJI). She was recently awarded a Papal Knight of the Order of St. Sylvester by His Holiness Pope Francis.

Government award

In 2022, the Federal Government honoured her with Officer of the Order of Nigeria to recognise her contributions to nation-building.

Net Worth

According to Zenith Bank's financial statement data, Umeoji holds 68.8 million (68,873,169) direct shares with the bank and 1.7 million (1,710,123) indirect shares.

The shares' value as of Tuesday, May 19, 2024, is N2.69 billion. Her net worth is expected to be more when one considers other investments.

