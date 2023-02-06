A skillful female barber who uses a kitchen knife to style her customers' hair has gone viral on TikTok

The lady who has perfected the craft said using kitchen knives to cut customers' hair makes her stand out

So many TikTok users are amazed by the lady's skill with the knife and how well she handles it in the saloon

A female barber has gone viral after using a sharp kitchen knife to cut a customer's hair.

The lady named Lydia Williams posted a video on TikTok showing how she perfectly used a knife to give a young boy a haircut.

The female barber is skilled with the use of knife to cut hair. Photo credit: TikTok/@queenlee_barbergirl.

Source: TikTok

In the video which currently has 151k views, the customer sat and waited while Lydia sharpened her knife in readiness.

Video of a female barber who uses knife to cut hair

Lydia's followers on TikTok were amazed when she put the knife on the young man's hair and it went into it like a sharp razor.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Within a few minutes, Lydia had finished work on the hair without touching a clipper as she did all the work with the kitchen knife.

Punch Newspaper interviewed Lydia and she said barbing with a kitchen knife makes her stand out.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@Ola Dhapo said:

"I'm sorry I have trust issues."

@ismailjasim517 said:

"So this guy no fear?"

@Victoria Ndubuisi79 said:

"Please don't cut his ear ooo."

@Ennis Martins said:

"Wow... this is so amazing, keep doing the good works. This is skills."

@Don-B commented:

"Let me ask Google, Google can I trust a barber with a cutlass?"

@Kwaku said:

"Barbering machine finish for earth I’m scared."

@promise_montana commented:

"Even if na free I nor go barb o."

@Young Blazzy said:

"Do you barb with cutlass? I want to check something."

@Chefor Chosen reacted:

"This is very risky."

@King_Eze reacted:

"This is Talent."

Female barber who gave Davido a haircut

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a female barber went viral after giving Davido a haircut.

The lady named Princess said the popular singer liked the haircut and appreciated her skills.

A video she posted on TikTok would later go viral and make popular.

Source: Legit.ng