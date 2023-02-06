"Do You Barb With Cutlass?" Nigerian Barber Goes Viral After Using Kitchen Knive to Cut Hair, Video Emerges
- A skillful female barber who uses a kitchen knife to style her customers' hair has gone viral on TikTok
- The lady who has perfected the craft said using kitchen knives to cut customers' hair makes her stand out
- So many TikTok users are amazed by the lady's skill with the knife and how well she handles it in the saloon
A female barber has gone viral after using a sharp kitchen knife to cut a customer's hair.
The lady named Lydia Williams posted a video on TikTok showing how she perfectly used a knife to give a young boy a haircut.
In the video which currently has 151k views, the customer sat and waited while Lydia sharpened her knife in readiness.
Video of a female barber who uses knife to cut hair
Lydia's followers on TikTok were amazed when she put the knife on the young man's hair and it went into it like a sharp razor.
Within a few minutes, Lydia had finished work on the hair without touching a clipper as she did all the work with the kitchen knife.
Punch Newspaper interviewed Lydia and she said barbing with a kitchen knife makes her stand out.
Watch the video below:
Reactions from TikTok users
@Ola Dhapo said:
"I'm sorry I have trust issues."
@ismailjasim517 said:
"So this guy no fear?"
@Victoria Ndubuisi79 said:
"Please don't cut his ear ooo."
@Ennis Martins said:
"Wow... this is so amazing, keep doing the good works. This is skills."
@Don-B commented:
"Let me ask Google, Google can I trust a barber with a cutlass?"
@Kwaku said:
"Barbering machine finish for earth I’m scared."
@promise_montana commented:
"Even if na free I nor go barb o."
@Young Blazzy said:
"Do you barb with cutlass? I want to check something."
@Chefor Chosen reacted:
"This is very risky."
@King_Eze reacted:
"This is Talent."
