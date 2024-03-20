Some staff of Zenith Bank could not control their excitement when they heard Adora Umeoji had been made the GMD/CEO

A video trending on social media showed how the staff reacted after it became clear Umeoji had become the overall boss at Zenith Bank

A lot of them rushed into her office in excitement, shouting and hugging her as a form of congratulation

Excited members of staff celebrated with Adaora Umeoji after she was appointed the GMD/CEO of Zenith Bank.

As soon as they heard Adaora's name as their new boss, many of the bank staff rushed into her office to congratulate her.

The staff rushed to congratulate the new CEO. Photo credit: Facebook/Zenith Bank and TikTok/@authenticvoice5.

Source: UGC

They came in their numbers, shouting and hugging her in happiness in the video, which has been shared multiple times on social media. It was also posted on TikTok by @obaino101010.

On March 19, 2024, news emerged that Adora Umeoji would be taking over in June as the new Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Zenith Bank.

She would be the first female GMD/CEO of Zenith Bank, and the news immediately went viral on various platforms.

A lot of people shared Adaora Umeoji's array of academic qualifications and things that make her stand out.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users react to Umeoji's appointment

@chibuikeamah977 said:

"This is the woman who single-handedly renovated the parish house of St. John the Baptist Catholic church. God has rewarded her in full. You're good."

@Tunde25 said:

"Congratulations ma'am. But be careful of the people around you. Settle down early and watch your Back and be professional. Read documents well before you sign."

@Mazi Ifeanyi said:

"She has earned it."

@Egonekwu_Ego said:

"Read something about her. She's overqualified for the job. Congratulations ma'am."

@Crown Beauty said:

"She's from my hometown Ezinifite Aguata... Go Adanna! You rock!"

Banks raise interest rates

Meanwhile, Nigerian banks have begun raising interest rates to be in tune with the current realities as directed by the CBN.

This is as the CBN increased the monetary policy rate by 400 basis points at its last MPC meeting.

Analysts said that the customers will feel the effect of the interest rate hike intended to control inflation.

Source: Legit.ng