A lady saw a message from her ex-boyfriend and decided to reply to him, but she regretted the decision.

In a TikTok video, the lady, @_ebun__, posted screenshots of the conversation with her ex-boyfriend on TikTok.

The man blocked his ex after giving her the information. Photo credit: TikTok/@_ebun.

Source: TikTok

Ebun said her former man unblocked her, and she was thinking there was something good to talk about or to catch up on old times.

Unfortunately, the man only unblocked her to inflict more emotional pain as he informed her that he was getting married.

She said the man had unblocked her just to let her know of his impending marriage to another girl.

The man said:

"I unblocked you just to say hi. I'm sorry for everything. I'm getting married next week."

The information made Ebun sad, and she posted on TikTok to share the painful experience with her followers.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users react to video of a heartbroken lady

@Papilo said:

"He came to show you pepper."

@Christopher commented:

"A king and more."

@Zeal_taylor reacted:

"Don’t let your girlfriend stop you from meeting your wife."

@emmyrichie220 commented:

"A king and more. He is trying to remind you and pepper you by saying you for wait small but you ran away now am getting married."

@Panditocracy said:

"The guy no get joy."

@LaikahM said:

"My ex couldn't reach me. He is blocked everywhere."

@callmedavid commented:

"You did that guy bad obviously."

Source: Legit.ng