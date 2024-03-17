A Nigerian woman has celebrated becoming a house owner at 24 and showed off the new house she built

She narrated how her husband abroad entrusted her with seeing the construction of their house from start to finish

The proud woman said her husband was scared at first about having her oversee everything but she did an excellent job in the end

A woman, who returned to Nigeria in 2020, has taken to social media to showcase her family's new house.

While personalising the ownership of the house, the woman detailed how her husband entrusted her with his finances to build it and congratulated herself for being a house owner at 24.

Her husband was scared at first

@_harmaka shared a video on TikTok as she narrated the challenges on the road to completing the house.

According to her, they changed their minds about having a house on the Island due to road and traffic concerns.

When it came to building the house, she said her husband feared how she would cope with handling it all alone. In her words:

"He was not in Nigeria. He was actually scared of how I would cope because I was the only one aware we were building something, aside Blessing and myself."

Eventually, she did not disappoint herself or her husband and did everything herself.

"I went to the market myself. I did everything..." she bragged.

Her display inspired people.

Unlike the lady, another man entrusted his wife to build them a house but returned to find a mud house instead.

@_harmaka's video inspired people

ASA joebrown said:

"Because you are a good woman that's why he trust you he knows that you can do it keep it up dear am happy for Ur family."

@Godlove-calvary said:

"I so much love everything about this beautiful journey and it lifted up my spirit so I use it as point on prayer for me and my wife amen."

Amanda said:

"Even with how bad the network is, I say I must watch this video to the end... this is indeed beautiful...congratulations to you nd yours."

Lindarossy said:

"I hardly Watch videos from beginning to end but this Mehn kudos to you Ma’am ❤️I Tap From This."

Onome Grace Godwin said:

"This is beautiful.

"I claim this in 2024 for my family."

Bheckisid said:

"I tap into this ooooo. God of dis couple visit me and my hubby. God bless u more ma."

Jerry4africaa said:

"Honestly, I will chose to build a house on the mainland than island 4 me island is overrated with their smelling water and gutter congratulations."

Teez99 said:

"More blessings ma’am but you’re supposed to have a guide or cover to the pool for security purpose."

