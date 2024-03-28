After years of marriage, a Nigerian man has given up on the union and taken his wife and the kids back to her people

Explaining his reasons before the Justice Court, the man lamented how he lost so much in the marriage and needed his peace of mind more than anything

He narrated how his businesses crumbled and shared the role his wife played in reducing him to nothing

A Nigerian man, Uche Chukwu Orji, has called it quits on his marriage and returned his wife and their kids to his in-laws.

This was confirmed when the estranged couple's case came before Justice Funmi Asaolu, the presiding judge of the popular television programme, Justice Court.

Uche lamented losing so much since he got married to her. Photo Credit: @9jacasefile

Source: TikTok

How Uche's businesses crashed

In a video shared by @9jacasefile, Uche told the judge he married his wife on September 25, 2017, without courtship.

Uche stated that he came in from Dubai and was connected to his wife by her cousin. However, their once-happy home turned sour as his businesses began to gradually crumble.

The unhappy man recalled he was a distributor with British American Tobacco but it crumbled due to lack of sales.

"I lost my peace of mind. I lost my business. I lost my finance," Uche lamented in the video.

He shared how his wife crashed an electronics business and another enterprise which she oversaw.

Uche vows to train their kids

While maintaining that he has no desire to reconcile with his estranged wife, Uche vowed to continue to train and cater for their children. In his words:

"I am not reconciling anything. I don't want. I love my peace of mind. But for the kids, I paid their school fees. So, on the issue of the kids, they are my children. I am willing to take care of them as much as I can provide but I'd not be able to feed her greed.

"That is what I cannot do. I have lost so much. I have nothing. I have no business in Nigeria..."

In a similar development, a man returned his wife to her family after finding out she was not a virgin.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Uche's touching story

Ijbaby said:

"This is the kind of man I'm looking for, we'll do well in business,oga sorry, u were mismatched, the woman is timid I'm sorry sir."

Bezohglobal said:

"This is my greatest fear in marriage, once you have greedy inlaws, no peace of mind at all."

sweet lord said:

''Am a lady ooo but chai I won't watch my husband go this low in life. God help me."

Charity Nworie said:

"I know a guy now now that since he married till now he doesn't know what is call peace of mind and keep going down financially."

QUITECO NIGERIA LIMIT said:

"If you can not find out the solution to your problem in marriage, what wil be your advice to your children? to continue divorce?"

Highlander said:

"To my future husband, I promise to give you peace of mind.

"I will never make you feel less in any way."

Emenike Kalu Ulu said:

"Many men have been reduced to nothing because of their wives. I’m a good example."

