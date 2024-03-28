A resilient Nigerian woman has shared a video of her small house which contains only one room and a toilet

The excited woman noted that the small house seemed like a big mansion and a great achievement for her

According to her, she suffered a lot in the hands of landlords especially one who beat her up when she was pregnant

A Nigerian woman who recently moved in with her children to an uncompleted one room house has triggered emotions online.

The mother identified on TikTok as @okingeneration3011, expressed her gratitude to God for blessing her with a house despite how small it was.

Lady builds a room and toilet

She stood in front of the house which was yet to be completed and shared her heartbreaking life story with netizens.

According to her, she faced lots of maltreatment from landlords and this strengthened her motivation to build a house.

She recounted how a landlord once beat her up when she was pregnant and the injuries she sustained landed her in the hospital.

Expressing her joy, she noted that even though the house was just a room and a toilet, it was like a mansion to her.

Okingeneration3011 captioned the video:

“Just one room and a toilet look like a mansion to me i have suffered and been tru a lot one thing I know that is permanent in my heart is my tomorrow must be greater than today and I will never stop praising, God no matter the circumstances.”

Reactions as lady builds room and toilet

The lady’s spirit of gratitude appealed to netizens who penned lovely words in the comments section of her TikTok post.

@ameerahrahinattit said:

“Congratulations ma, this wil not be the end of ur sucess. You shall succeed and successful in life Insha Allah.”

NINIOLA said:

“Ah! God 1 room&toiletis woman is grateful and am also grateful on her behalf I pray you Live Long to eat the fruits of ur labor CONGRATS MAMA.”

Mhiz Becky reacted:

“This Woman Is so strong I swear, May God almighty send you helper from above.”

@olamiposifafiolu said:

“Congratulations ma, God has started his good work in your life and He will perfect it in Jesus name Amen.”

@galexola74@gmail.com said:

“I give thanks to the most high for ur life, congratulations to you more of it ni agbara olorun. May you live long to eat the fruit of labour tin, Jesus name.”

Emerald_thebarber reacted:

“You are really strong woman, maybe God keeps you alive to enjoy the fruit of your labor. See me crying.”

AnikeOdiye said:

“Congratulations, God is the most superior, I'm happy for you. Indeed out.”

Queendee reacted:

“Thank u Jesus. I believe he will do more 4 u ijn. My prayers will b answered.”

