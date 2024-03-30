A Nigerian lady has come out to vent her anger about the continued increase in the prices of goods and services in the country

The lady said that based on the increment in the prices of food items, anyone who got the opportunity to leave Nigeria should not stay back

However, some people in her comment section insisted that what was happening was a global issue and it is also happening in Canada

The cost of living crisis hunting many Nigerians has reached a TikTok lady who could not hide her anger.

The lady, Adeife Adeoye, said she had not shopped for a while since she bought her things in buck.

The lady said the cost of food items is high. Photo credit: TikTok/Adeife Adeoye and Getty Images/Aaron Foster.

Source: UGC

However, when Adeife came out recently to shop for some household consumables, she was slapped by the currently high prices.

Cost of living crisis in Nigeria

Adeife could not believe it when she was told to pay N1500 for a pack of bottled water.

She said a carton of chicken which used to be cheap, was not affordable again, and she had to double-check when she was told the price.

The price of noodles in Nigeria

What shocked Adeife the most was the cost of noodles which has more than doubled in Nigeria since the cost of living crisis set in.

Based on the high cost of maintaining stomach infrastructure in Nigeria, Adeife has said anyone who got the chance to leave the country but chose to stay back must have something wrong in their heads.

However, some people in her comment section did not waste time to let her know that the high cost of living has become a global thing, and one of them mentioned that it is also happening in Canada.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Adeife's video

@Nery said:

"We need to change our orientation about JAPA been the solution. We can’t all leave Nigeria. We need to fight for our country not run."

@Favorite said:

"The price of noodles now is crazy."

@Captain Elliot said:

"My dear Nigerian is still better than were you think you are going."

@mandymummy said:

"It’s happening in Canada too. The whole world is going through it."

Lady says her life changed after she moved to Canada

Meanwhile, a lady who relocated to Germany shared the story of how her life changed as she later got married to the love of her life.

The lady revealed that she moved to Germany in 2018 and started living with her sister temporarily.

She started exploring online dating sites such as Tinder and later met her husband, with whom she now has a kid.

Source: Legit.ng