In honour of his deceased puppy named Auitton, a caring owner organised a proper burial ceremony for it and guests

The occasion was officiated by a priest and was attended by guests, with some showing up with their pets

Eulogising his pet, who died at 16, the owner said, "Auitton brought immense joy and laughter into our home"

A man, Alex, Holmes, laid his puppy Auitton to rest in a befitting burial ceremony graced by sympathisers and officiated by a priest.

Alex shared a video on TikTok from the burial ceremony and penned a touching tribute to Auitton.

He said puppy Auitton passed away at 16. Photo Credit: @flowerboya

In his tribute, Alex described the puppy's death as heartbreaking.

He said Auitton passed away on February 27th, 2024 and was a bright light in his life and that of his loved ones.

"...She loved playing fetch, going on walks, and snuggling on the couch. Auitton brought immense joy and laughter into our home as co-owner of Flowerboy Productions.

"She was a sweet, affectionate companion who will be deeply missed. Her loving spirit touched our hearts, and her memory will remain in our hearts forever,'' a part of Alex's lengthy tribute read.

In the clip, some guests graced the burial with their pets. Alex shed tears as he sat through the occasion. It was an emotional moment for the man whose pet died at 16. The puppy's body was dressed in a lovely outfit.

In a similar event, a man had organised a burial ceremony for his deceased dog.

People sent in their condolences

mia_vonshaye76 said:

"I broke down in the store two weeks ok when I went down the pet aisle, I miss my Chyna Pooh so much 2013-2023 mommy loves and misses you everyday."

Shonnalovinglitter said:

"I'm so sorry for your loss. She was indeed a Princess and I know she's in Heaven telling all her Friends about you."

Nachofcknbizness said:

"I’m sobbing ! My dog passes away 2/18, he was also 16 years old (Shih Tzu). I had him cremated and had a service for him also!! ✨Praying for you, it’s gonna be lonely and quiet."

Kendriana said:

"I am crying so hard rn. She was definitely loved, and she looks so peaceful."

Tam said:

"As a dog mom I’m literally in tears. I’m so sorry."

IcanOnlybeMe❤️ said:

"Omg I have never seen something so beautiful for a furbaby."

Isi Cabel said:

"Dog had a better funeral then some humans but definitely how I feel about my fur baby my condolences and beautiful service."

Mrswonka said:

"People don’t understand how precious dogs are especially small dogs."

