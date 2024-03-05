A pastor has reacted to pictures of numerous pastors laying hands on Moses Bliss and Marie Wiseborn in prayer

According to the man, the prayers by the clerics guarantee nothing and shared the two people who can make the marriage last

While a few internet users agreed with him, many people disagreed with his assertion about the marriage

Mixed reactions have trailed pictures of many clerics praying for Moses Bliss and Marie Wiseborn at their wedding.

"See the number of anointed men of God who laid hands on Moses and his wife. This marriage is sealed by God. What a blessing ," @Ayomiepat_, a makeup artist remarked while resharing one of the photos.

He said the success of the union is dependent on Moses Bliss and Marie Wiseborn. Photo Credit: Moses Bliss

Reacting on X, a man, @Morris_Monye, downplayed the effect of the pastors' prayers on the couple.

@Morris_Monye stated that it does not mean anything, adding that the success of the marriage is in the hands of Moses Bliss and his wife. He wrote:

"I promise you, this absolutely guarantees nothing.

"The success of the marriage is exclusively on the man and wife to make it work."

See his tweet below:

Reactions trail @Morris_Monye's statement on Bliss' marriage

@donearlylife said:

"The don't know No be by all these ones.

"All these are mere wishful thinking.

"Even Job that God had to vouch for saw he'll in the eyes of the devil, en come remain our nowadays anointed men of God.

"Too much play and unnecessary laying of hands."

@lifeofmsb said:

"People are never in touch with reality, Other people that their marriage failed dem no go church na ? Abi na because they didn’t have 50 so called god of men laying their fraudulent hands on the couple."

@ChuksOhaxx said:

"I see them as eye service, nothing is special here. This is even putting themselves up for pressure from what future holds."

@omorogiec said:

"This is you lying with confidence.

"If the Lord did not build the house, the builders would do it in vain.

"There's a place of prayer in every marriage, please don't play down what prayer does in marriages.

"Prayer works!"

@OmepaKogi_ said:

"The effort of the man and woman to make their marriage work against all odds is what will make it work. Prayer has nothing to do with it. The couple must be ready to fight for their marriage not with themselves."

@Benking443 said:

"They have work to do but my dear, there are kinds men whose utterances upon your marriage will bring and unusual prosperity in your marriage."

Scary prophecy on Moses Bliss

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a pastor's prophecy on Moses Bliss had been revisited.

The prophecy on Bliss was declared by Robert Jr, the pastor who foresaw Mr Ibu's death and spoke about it during his church's cross-over service on December 31, 2023.

In chats seen on Facebook, Robert Jr said he saw the 29-year-old gospel singer being attacked. The Enugu cleric's prophecies were shared by a female church member who revisited them after Ibu's death.

Source: Legit.ng