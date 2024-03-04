A pastor has been hailed on social media for his initiative, which would undoubtedly cushion the effects of economic hardship on members

After his church service on Sunday, the Uyo-based cleric distributed bags of rice and tubers of yam

Some netizens described the pastor's action as a step in the right direction, urging other churches to emulate him

Pastor Usman Samson, the resident pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Centre in Uyo, has shared bags of rice and yams to his church members.

Pictures shared on the church's Facebook page showed many bags of rice and tubers of yams arranged in front of the altar.

Pastor Usman Samson shared bags of rice and yams to church members. Photo Credit: Pastor Usman Samson

Reporting on the kind gesture, Niger Delta Insider stated that the foodstuffs were distributed to members after service on Sunday, March 3.

Why Pastor Usman shared foodstuffs

Niger Delta Insider revealed that the pastor also shared foodstuffs to students the previous Sunday, adding that the gesture was aimed at reducing the burden of food insecurity and economic hardship people were facing.

Church members received the foodstuffs with joy on their faces.

Another pastor stopped the payment of tithes and offerings in his church over the economic hardship in the country.

People hail Pastor Usman Samson

Christain White Chukwuocha said:

"This is how the Church should be doing on a norms.

"I wish to support this kind of pastor.

"They're rare in the society."

LordAmos Dan

"Men must mount there sharp sharp next Sunday.. hope say him go share again like this..."

Hayford Fiberesima Vincent said:

"This is a step towards the right direction.

"The People needs the church now than Government.

"God bless us all."

Rogers Ongolo said:

"This is the time churches should give back to the society especially their suffering members."

Kate Solomon Ofem said:

"Amazing Daddy, May God continue to bless you abundantly in Jesus Name Amen."

Gibson Comfort said:

"This is awesome..... I love my church God bless you mightily, Sir."

"God is faithful."

Ima King said:

"God bless you sir! Thank you for the show of love for God's people."

Ity Akan said:

"God knew the land of Akwa Ibom State needed our loving father,He sent him to us,just look at this huge sacrifice in this trying times,daddy may your family and unborn generation never lack what to eat in this life till Christ comes, thank you very much for this act of humanity, we love you."

