A picture of more than 15 pastors praying for Moses Bliss and Marie Wiseborn at their wedding has gone viral online

The picture which the gospel singer shared showed him and Marie in the middle as the pastors laid hands on them

The picture has, however, triggered mixed reactions on social media as some netizens stated that it doesn't guarantee a successful marriage

A viral picture from gospel singer Moses Bliss and Marie Wiseborn's wedding ceremony, showing over fifteen men of God blessing the union, has left people talking on social media.

The photo, which Moses Bliss shared, showed the moment he and Marie were surrounded by the clerics who laid their hands on them in prayer.

Sharing the video, Moses Bliss wrote in a caption:

"A wall of fire! Surrounded by graces. Our favourite pictures."

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Moses Bliss and his wife threw a star-studded wedding in Accra, Ghana. Nigerian celebrities like Real Warri Pikin, Tope Alabi and others attended it.

Mixed reactions trail Moses Bliss' pics

Reacting to the picture, an X user claimed it was a gesture that God sealed Moses and Marie's wedding.

""

“See the number of anointed men of God who laid hands on Moses and his wife. This marriage is sealed by God. What a blessing”.

However, her comment didn't go down well with another X user, Morris Monye. He stressed that prayers from men of God don't mean the marriage would be successful.

According to Monye, the success of a marriage depends exclusively on the husband and wife making it work.

""

“I promise you, this absolutely guarantees nothing. The success of the marriage is exclusively on the man and wife to make it work.”

""

Moses Bliss' wife adds new name to bio

Legit.ng previously reported that Marie Wiseborn changed her name on her social media pages less than 24 hours after their white wedding.

A look at her official Instagram page showed she had included the name 'Marie Bliss' on her bio.

"Congratulations Mrs Bliss, we cover your home with the Blood of Jesus," a fan prayed.

