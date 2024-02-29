A few days after her story was shared online, Victoria Ugoji, whose dad ran away during the civil war, has connected with her paternal family

On X, a distant cousin revealed his dad confirmed Victoria's story and her father's picture and sought ways to connect with her

In a released chat, the man who posted her story shared the latest development surrounding the war-torn reunion

Thanks to social media, a lady, residing in Sierra Leone, has finally reunited with her father's family in Nigeria

Recall Legit.ng reported how the lady, Victoria Ugoji, took to social media to search for her father's family and relatives.

She reunited with her father's family. The image used here is for illustration purpose and is not related to the story. Photo Credit: Media Lens King

Source: Getty Images

According to her story @von_Bismack shared, her father had fled to Sierra Leone during the Biafra war where he married and gave birth to Victoria before his demise.

After @von_Bismack's tweet about Victoria's situation, @sugaH75531996 retweeted the post, saying he is her distant cousin and would like to contact her. @sugaH75531996 wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

"Sincerely I am your distant cousin. My dad has confirmed your dad's photo and story. How can I reach out to you? Ebere Ugoji is late, but Rowland is staying very close to me, he is my uncle."

Victoria finds her father's people

In a tweet on Wednesday, @von_Bismack announced that Victoria's family in Nigeria has approached her and would be reuniting with her.

He added that plans were underway for a DNA test to authenticate her claim. He marvelled at the power of social media in connecting Victoria to her family and appreciated netizens for their support.

@von_Bismack attached a WhatsApp chat he had with Victoria where she confirmed the recent development.

In a related development, a Europe-based lady had reunited with her family in Nigeria after 17 years.

See the tweet below:

Reactions trail update on Victoria Ugoji's search

@WorldClassAmara said:

"Now I wish I could find any of my mom's sisters. None of them returned from the war and we have no idea if they are even alive or dead.

"Sadly, I have no information about them.

"My Mom is from Umunachi Obowo in Imo state."

@okeyezealah said:

"My brother-in-law just informed me that he contacted her uncle Mr. Rowland Ugorji, who lives in Portharcourt. He was a director in ICC. He has contacted her."

@VeroniqueChidi said:

"I also want to say a big thank U to her mum who did not change her surname & also avail her with some info for her to be able to trace her root.

"I was so teary while reading tru d comments hoping to c dis update&it gladdens my heart wen I saw it.

"Tnks & God bless u sir for dis gud news."

@TrueObident said:

"That's why I tell people to retain their family (fore fathers) names, not this new trend of answering your father's name as surname.

"It's easy to trace you back to your roots."

@Jessyudex said:

"I followed this story to know how it will end. I’m happy hearing this."

@Ofonimes said:

"May she not regret her decision to return to her ancestral home."

Man reunites with family 30 years later

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had reunited with his family after 30 years of searching.

Idowu finally met with them in Lagos and shared the pictures with Legit.ng. He said the photos were of him and his older twin brothers.

According to Idowu, his eldest sibling, a male, lives in Abuja, the capital of Nigeria. The young man appreciated Legit.ng for helping him reunite with his family.

Source: Legit.ng