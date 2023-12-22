A viral video has shown the emotional reunion of a woman and her family after 17 years of living in Europe

The video showed the happy woman and her children being warmly embraced by her mother and sister, evoking a flood of emotions

Netizens were moved by the touching reunion and they expressed their excitement via the comments section

A Nigerian woman recently returned to her homeland, leaving behind the life she had built abroad.

The woman came back home to reunite with her lovely family after spending 17 years in Europe.

Lady finally reunites with family after 17 years in Europe Photo credit: @ladyedna_5/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Woman receives warm welcome after 17 years of separation from family

The emotional reunion with her family was met with lots of excitement from her delighted family members.

The video shared by @lady_edna5 captured the heartwarming moment when the woman and her children stepped foot into her compound after her long absence.

As her mother embraced her daughter and her children, tears of joy and relief filled the air.

Netizens react emotionally to video of woman’s return after 17 years

The TikTok video quickly gained traction, touching the hearts of netizens worldwide.

Many expressed their emotions in the comments section, sharing their stories of family reunions and the importance of cherishing loved ones.

@EbiHDanielEgboLight said:

“Tears of joy rolling down my face. May God give mama more quality years to enjoy the fruits of her labour ijn.”

@QUIN LOVINA reacted:

“See me smile and crying.”

@mrs commented:

“Very emotional (thank God you people met again am happy for the reunion.”

@wirelessaproko said:

“Wow, hun why why did it take sooooo long? I couldn't imagine putting my family through such.”

@chiomaflo said:

“Very emotional I know feel teary mama couldn't believe Lord U are GRT.”

@Peter reacted:

“God is the greatest.”

Watch the video below:

