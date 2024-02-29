Frank Edoho's ex-wife has shared what happened to her when she hugged her father in the morning and how she knew she had to stop it

She shared the experience while she and some presenters were discussing Kunle Afolayan and her daughter

Afolayan had danced in a funny way with one of her daughters and the video caught the attention of fans who frowned at it

Foremost presenter, Katherine Obiang, former wife of Frank Edoho has shared an experience she had with her father while growing up.

Legit.ng had reported that Kunle Afolayan and his daughter were playfully dancing at an event. The way the actor danced to her generated reactions from netizens and they slammed him for it.

While discussing the topic on New Extra, Obiang who is also an actress shared how she felt a bugle from her dad when she hugged him early in the morning. According to her, after that experience, she knew where to draw the line because she was all grown then.

The presenter says men should be conscious

While discussing, one of the presenters said that men should be conscious of when to draw the line so they don't pass the wrong message to their innocent children.

Katherine Obiang's collegaue also shared how her dad used to allow his female children to sit on his laps and blow bubbles but she couldn't remember the age she was then.

How fans reacted to the video

Reactions have trailed the post made by the presenter.

Kunle Afolayan ignores critics

Legit.ng had reported that Afolayan has replied to his criticism after he was slammed for the way he danced with his daughter.

He shared a post noting that he didn't care about the narratives making the rounds.

Afolayan said he was a king from god and he enjoyed special grace from his maker.

