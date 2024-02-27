A Nigerian man, identified as Michael Ilesanmi, has been reported missing eight weeks after he moved to America with his wife, Angel Deem

The 90 Day Fiancé star reportedly left without his passport, phone and all his belongings, and is now being treated as a missing person case

His wife, Angel, said she left him babysitting to get food and cigarettes but could not find him when she returned

90 Day Fiancé's Michael Ilesanmi has been declared missing two months after he migrated to the United States with his wife.

90 Day Fiancé confirmed the development in a post on Instagram and shared a picture of Michael and Angel Deem, his wife.

Angel Deem said Michael has been missing since January 23. Photo Credit: @90dayfianceupdate

The page further revealed that Michael's phone, passport and belongings were all left behind.

The Jasmine Brand reported that Michael and Angel had been together for years before he finally moved to the US in December.

$10,000 reward for Michael's return

The Jasmine Brand further reported that a $10,000 (over N15.7 million) reward has been issued for his return, adding that all efforts made by Angel to contact his family in Nigeria proved abortive.

“Michael’s been missing since the 23rd. The police are involved, we can’t find him,” Angela said in a IG Live.

“Michael left everything here. I know that there’s people probably think, ‘Oh, maybe he just left.’ But like, nothing, not any ID, nothing to show his name on it, no clothing, not a toothbrush. Zero point zero zero. No wallet, nothing. Clothes on his back is what he left with on Friday," 58-year-old Angel added.

Netizens react to Michael Ilesanmi's story

n1qua said:

"He contacted the police and told them he wasn’t missing, and that he was in fear of his life and to not tell her. According to a live her friend did on YT. Welcome y’all!"

thom_kruze said:

"1 of 2 things....he either ghosted her or she turned him into a ghost! Ijs."

myesha_daniels_1 said:

"I hope she didn’t hurt that man, she was madeeee aggressive with him, especially drunk. She actually been aggressive with alotttt of people on that show."

macmade69 said:

"Found... he called Georgia police from a burner phone said he feared for his life thats why he was hiding from Angela ... well that must be the new story line for next season."

noel_ee_ said:

"Angel you better pray he is okay before u start seeing a tail growing on your forehead !!! dem ancestors abt to get you !!"

