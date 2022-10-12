A lady has shared a video of a Nigerian man who travelled abroad and just could not locate his passport on him

The man said that he does not understand how the document "disappeared" as he never branched anywhere

According to the lady, it is necessary no one knows when one is travelling to avoid such a wicked occurrence

A Nigerian lady has shared a video at a UK airport, telling how a Nigerian man suddenly could not find his passport as soon as got the foreign country.

When the security men stopped him, he just could not locate where the document was and kept searching. Due to the situation, he could not get entry.

The Nigerian man said that the loss of his passport is mysterious. Photo source: TikTok/@brownsucre27, iStock

The lady said his situation shows that juju is very real and that wicked people will go to any length to stop people's success.

She went ahead to say that it is better not to tell anyone when one is making plans to relocate abroad for better life.

When she approached the man to ask him if he branched at any place he could have placed the document, he said no, adding that the whole situation is "mysterious".

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered hundreds of comments with over 3,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Frank said:

"up till now my parents don't know where I am... bcus them go use am tell the whole church as testimony."

olamiposi135 said:

"when I travel out of the country I didn't tell anybody at all. even my bf I didn't tell him. Everyone is angry at me, and I don't care."

Nancy Ola said:

"wickedness is real my people. gone are the days of I do no evil so nobody can do evil to me. yimu..."

Chucks89 said:

"Juju ke? Maybe it fell off on the plane. But can still be attributed to village people sha."

kudirat Ayokunnu said:

"people are just unnecessarily wicked. I pray he find it insha Allah."

user8210607564588 said:

"tell the man to come to my church our our pastor will find out the person who collected the passport sharp sharp."

