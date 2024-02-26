Lady Gets New Car in Her First Week of Relocating to US, Shows it off Online, Her Video Melts Hearts
- A young lady has elicited mixed reactions on social media as she marked one week since relocation to America
- She excitedly captured some activities and outings she experienced in her first few days in America
- Internet users celebrated the 25-year-old lady on her relocation, with some praying for the same story
Fiona, a lady, is the latest person to relocate to the United States, and she celebrated it in style on social media.
In a TikTok video, the 25-year-old showed how she arrived in America and some things she engaged in her first week.
"How was your first Week Abroad Mine was full of love,fun , welcome gifts," Fiona wrote.
Fiona's clip showed her playing with snow upon arriving in America. She also saw a female basketball game and watched the cheerleading ladies perform.
She wrapped up her showcase with a car gift she got for her birthday.
In a related development, an ex-taxi driver had bought a car less than 10 days after relocating to Canada.
Watch the video below:
People celebrate Fiona
ShamerLove24 said:
"I will continue to be happy for other. As the lord prepares mine."
Sasha Precious said:
"Congratulations, incase you need a help I’m here."
Bella Sepoe said:
"Congratulations I tap in your blessings Amen."
Jumas said:
"Same way I'll react to seeing snow."
MotivationNation(aaronjoseph) said:
"God am gonna be in my dream country very soon."
David worn said:
"I claim it in Jesus name Amen I receive America in Jesus name Amen."
___iranixon__ said:
"I’m so here for the wins congratulations and you deserve this and many more."
Brenda said:
"I will clap for others till my own time comes...congratulations dear."
Lady relocates to US with her kids
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady had celebrated relocating to America with her kids.
The lady named Chisom explained that their first flight stopped at Atlanta airport and a second at New Orleans which is their destination in America.
She described America as a beautiful place and a land of opportunities and looked forward to starting a new life.
