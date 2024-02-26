A young lady has elicited mixed reactions on social media as she marked one week since relocation to America

She excitedly captured some activities and outings she experienced in her first few days in America

Internet users celebrated the 25-year-old lady on her relocation, with some praying for the same story

Fiona, a lady, is the latest person to relocate to the United States, and she celebrated it in style on social media.

In a TikTok video, the 25-year-old showed how she arrived in America and some things she engaged in her first week.

She was gifted a new car. Photo Credit: @fiona_naxx

"How was your first Week Abroad Mine was full of love,fun , welcome gifts," Fiona wrote.

Fiona's clip showed her playing with snow upon arriving in America. She also saw a female basketball game and watched the cheerleading ladies perform.

She wrapped up her showcase with a car gift she got for her birthday.

In a related development, an ex-taxi driver had bought a car less than 10 days after relocating to Canada.

Watch the video below:

People celebrate Fiona

ShamerLove24 said:

"I will continue to be happy for other. As the lord prepares mine."

Sasha Precious said:

"Congratulations, incase you need a help I’m here."

Bella Sepoe said:

"Congratulations I tap in your blessings Amen."

Jumas said:

"Same way I'll react to seeing snow."

MotivationNation(aaronjoseph) said:

"God am gonna be in my dream country very soon."

David worn said:

"I claim it in Jesus name Amen I receive America in Jesus name Amen."

___iranixon__ said:

"I’m so here for the wins congratulations and you deserve this and many more."

Brenda said:

"I will clap for others till my own time comes...congratulations dear."

