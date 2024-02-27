Nigerian 90 Day Fiancé star Michael Ilesanmi suddenly disappeared from home two months after reuniting with his American wife

Angela raised the alarm about his disappearance on February 26, noting that the reality TV star left the house without his belongings

Meanwhile, several reactions from fans online are speculating that the white woman might have a hand in the matter

Nigerian 90 Day Fiancé star Michael Ilesanmi has gone missing after travelling to America with his wife, Angela Deem, two months after arriving from Nigeria.

In a recent video from Michael's spouse, She said he had left home on February 23 and had not returned.

"Michael's been missing since the 23rd. The police are involved, we can't find him".

On Monday, February 26, Angela disclosed via TikTok that her residence's security cameras failed to detect his departure.

Even more alarming, the Caucasian lady claimed that her Nigerian spouse abandoned their American residence with none of his belongings.

According to a December 2023 report, Michael Ilesanmi ended their long-distance saga by arriving in the United States to be with his wife, Angela Deem.

90 Day Fiancé is an American reality television series on TLC that follows couples who have sought for or got a K-1 visa, which is accessible only to foreign fiancés of US residents, and thus have 90 days to marry each other.

Fans point their hands at Michael's wife, Angela Deem

Netizens are speculating that Angela might be involved in Michael's disappearance, considering their volatile past, in which she frequently acts as the aggressor.

gbilzz:

"I don’t trust this woman o, find Michael for us abeg ,I no believe that fake tears."

general_iceking1:

"With the way you treated him even in his own country I doubt if he will be safe there with you in your own country."

poweradzi:

"He is most likely going to apply for what’s called VAWA. that way he gets his green card regardless and for a lady like Angela it’s not so difficult to prove she is and has been abusive and even violent."

4theloveoffaith:

"Update: Michael has contacted the police and said he was in fear for his life so he left the house and does not want Angela to know his location."

anulichi:

"Everyone is laughing n thinking he ran away... what if Michale is really in danger? I dunno."

abi4u2011:

"Why is the police looking for him from state to state when he hasn't committed any crime. He has the right to runaway from a very toxic and controlling wife like Angela."

honey_vee13:

"She's abusive towards him and has been for years. All he has to do is show the authorities all the tapes where she is captured acting unhinged towards him. He can also subpoena video records showing her being abusive towards others like the instance where she attacked some friends when they put and she was drunk. ALL these things will only solidify his statement of fearing for his life and he will not get deported. Angela is just reaping what's she's sown for 7 years. I don't blame him one bit for getting away from her."

realbrookemichelle:

"I hate to even have to ask this question but does he have his citizenship yet? If so, I doubt he wants to be found."

tweetso65:

"He let the Nigerian network know he was in the USA and they got him out. He's safe in ATL, Houston, DC or N."

_realbosslady_:

"Lmao y’all turning on her buh he was just using him y’all know that man not missing."

