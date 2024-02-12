A Nigerian man generated a buzz after he noted something startling in the trending photo of Sabinus' boys

The viral picture showed the three beneficiaries of Sabinus' car gift gesture posing with their new whips

According to the man, one of the beneficiaries stood out with the way he posed and made a cryptic statement

An X user, @gemyoruba, has called people's attention to an observation he made regarding a photo of Sabinus' boys and their new whips.

@gemyoruba stated that one of the three beneficiaries would still think he deserved better.

He made the observation after looking at the viral photo. Photo Credit: @mrfunny1_, X/@ajuicygeorge

@gemyoruba did not, however, call names. While retweeting a tweet bearing a photo of Sabinus' boys, he wrote:

"Fact is there’s still one person among them that would be feeling like they deserve more than what he GIFTED them."

His post sparked discussions on how the car beneficiaries posed with their new rides.

See his tweet below:

People divided over his observation

@Upendypabloo said:

"You sef check am, how Aza man go Dey drive Toyota Camry.

"International Aza Man.

"Son of a praying Mother.

"NduBaby!!

"No naw!!!"

@donearlylife said:

"Must there be a bad person, if na me now person go talk say I get negative mindset."

@UgoOsinobi said:

"Trying to sow seeds of discord at a time of genuine and sincere happiness.

"I feel for the people that openly call you a friend."

@hashtagtweets said:

"People live in denial for this app gan, you guys acting like this tweet here isn't pure facts."

@gemyoruba said:

"We all know this 3 are constant supporters of Sabinus so the remaining 2 should understand that with time they will all be up there while they keep no bad blood."

@bigfeeztm said:

"They are even 5 in numbers, so the remaining 2 guys fit turn bad energy from here."

@Ishow_leck said:

"Well, you’re right but ability of keeping it to himself is better."

Sabinus gifts his boys new cars

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that skit maker Sabinus had gifted three of his boys new cars.

Sabinus gave three of his friends a car each in celebration of their loyalty and honesty over the years to their craft and his brand.

Photos of the new whips were sighted on social media and how the people concerned reacted to the good news.

In a post made to the award-winning skit maker, Nduka, one of the beneficiaries of the gift appreciated Sabinus.

Source: Legit.ng