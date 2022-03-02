Popular comedian, Sabinus wowed many of his fans online after remembering one of his childhood friends, MC Monica whom he started comedy with

Sabinus gifted Monica with a brand new white Toyota Camry ride and photos of the gift presentation has emerged on social media

A throwback photo of the comedian and his friend has also emerged as Sabinus looked slimmer in his early days, Nigerians have reacted differently to his kind gesture

Popular Nigerian comedian, Emmanuel Chukwuemeka Ejekwu better known as Sabinus got many social media users talking after extending a goodwill gesture to one of his long-time friends, MC Monica.

Sabinus and MC Monica started comedy together when they were younger but he has gone on to become a viral sensation with his many funny skits.

Sabinus blesses his friend with a car. Credit: @ajuicygeorge

Source: Instagram

The funnyman gifted his friends with a white Toyota Camry ride and photos from the gift presentation have hit the internet.

Before and after photos of Sabinus and his friend also emerged as the funnyman looked slimmer in his earlier days.

Check out the gift presentation and the throwback photos below:

Nigerians commend Sabinus

Nigerians have commended the comedian, some of them called out their friends to emulate him.

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read below:

Ndukauba_anthonia:

"How I’ll buy cars for the few people who stood by me."

Ambyy4real:

"You see those loyal friends ? keep them."

Mcmonicacfrn:

"Thanks my love @mrfunny1_ You shock me oo.. Am speechless."

C.real_:

"@ugochukwudaniel_ @temiiii___ are you seeing what friends are doing to each other."

Goody_whyte:

"@jay_blondie see ya mates... Ur own is to suffocate me on Whatsapp status."

Ellaazdelicacies:

"No way that's sabinus in that throwback Madddddddd."

Pretty_gloria16:

"All my loyal friends have fallen by the way side. Congratulations to his friend."

Lorehsthriftstore:

"@larmeerahs_empire Shey you can see ,when will you buy me car bayii ,Abi you like as I Dey enter bus Abi."

Sabinus gifts his parents a cute house in Port Harcourt

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that congratulatory messages poured in from fans and colleagues after comedian Sabinus made an announcement online.

The comedian shared photos showing the 'small' property he got for his elderly parents in Port Harcourt

Sabinus described himself as handsome as he told his beloved parents that the house gift was from him.

Source: Legit.ng