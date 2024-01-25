A Nigerian woman decided to improvise while she was cooking after her lover failed to do her bidding

She could be seen grinding pepper on the kitchen floor and revealed her man refused to get a blender

Mixed reactions have trailed a video she shared of herself grinding pepper with Azul drink's butter

In a trending video, a Nigerian woman was captured using Azul bottle to grind pepper in the kitchen.

She revealed that she had to improvise after her man failed to buy a blender.

She pounded the pepper with Azul bottle. Photo Credit: @meritogboma

Source: TikTok

She happily squatted as she pounded the pepper with the expensive drink's bottle.

"Oga done vex tire but how is it my fault," she captioned her TikTok video.

At the time of this report, her clip has amassed over 181k views on the social media platform as netizens weighed in on the matter.

Watch the video below:

Netizens marvelled she used Azul bottle

Layo fabrics said:

"I bought everything he needs in the kitchen i den collected double its price."

Goody king said:

''My wife refuse to fetch water so I decided to use vodka to cook."

@GUTSSTARR said:

"When you’re done using my bottle of Azul to pound pepper please come with my belt upstairs I want to tell you something."

NO BIT.CH BOY said:

"Na only for Nigeria dem dey use empty Azul as part of house furniture."

holy_girl said:

"Is not your fault dear but no be real one sha and besides na only bottle nothing dey inside the bottle."

precious heart said:

''Ever since I was born I never see azul bottle for road or anywhere why?"

Kindness said:

Omo see rough play for Azul."

brown Dee boss said:

"How person wey get money buy Azul no get money for ordinary blender."

