A lady has stirred reactions on social media after she shared a video in which she sat on a counter while he mother prepared food in the kitchen

According to the lady, she cannot cook and the least she can do is to keep her understanding mother entertained

Mixed reactions have trailed the viral video as netizens shared their thoughts on her action and her mum

A video of a lady talking with her mother in the kitchen while the latter prepared food has stirred reactions.

Sharing the clip on TikTok, the lady said that she can not cook and entertains her mum who can as her own way of contributing to the activity.

She stated that it is almost impossible that one is her friend and her mum doesn't know about the person's relationship.

"There’s no way we’re friends & my mom doesn’t know who you’re dating," she wrote beneath the video.

Explaining what transpired in the five seconds video, she wrote:

"Me telling my mom about my friends and their relationships while she cooks because I can't cook. So, the least I can do is keep her entertained."

Social media reactions

jenjen said:

"I used to do that but can’t anymore after she passed away a few months ago."

putridts said:

"I did this because I was worried that my mother would feel left out as her children grew up and lived their own lives."

Your friend said:

"The way she’s chill about you sitting on the counter makes my inner child happy. Cos my mother would have slapped the blk off my nyash."

girl_like_ommie said:

"Literally me and my mom..na she dey even ask for updates especially when they fight."

His Excellency Treasure said:

"I can cook but I do d gusting Nd she does d cooking I always threaten not to finish d gist if she ask me to do something."

ojotu oluwabukola said:

"My mum would never let me sit that comfortably on her kitchen countertop!!! Never!!"

