A funny couple got many people amused after they videoed themselves eating snacks in their car

The woman, who shared the clip, noted that there are times when a parent just desires to enjoy themselves without their kids' disturbance

Their video blew up on TikTok and elicited mixed reactions as many parents seemed to relate with the couple's action

A woman has shared how she and her partner resorted to eating in their car to avoid a situation where their kids would beg them.

In a TikTok video @lebangkgosana shared, she and her man snacked on pies after parking on the road.

She said that parents should not be new to what they just did.

"If your a parent, you know this life very well.

"Sometimes I just wanna enjoy my streetwise two in peace yho bathing!" she wrote.

At the time of this report, the video has amassed over 651k views on TikTok. People shared their experiences with their kids.

Watch the video below:

Parents shared their similar experiences with their kids

Singie said:

"I do this then console myself by saying “they will grow up and leave me to go live their lives” let me eat in peace."

Lee-Ann said:

"I bought McDonald's coffee in the morning, and I had to explain the empty sugar sachetI fully get u mama."

Nomakhosi Nomz Siban said:

"My son will say you were eating something I can smell your hands and your mouth."

lesegomaroga44 said:

"Actual parents can relate, not the "I'd never do that tonmy kids if I had them".I wait till they sleep and whop out my lunch bar."

Chabe Kgalalelo said:

"Then there’s me I buy for my kids and watch them eat. Await to eat their leftovers."

Sanda said:

"We once parked in the yard, did he not knock on the window and ask if this is the life we're living now."

MaMvelase said:

"My son once busted a takeaway cup in my car. That entire week he told me how God doesn't have room for sly parents."

Mum eats chicken after her kids slept off

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported a video of a woman eating fried chicken stealthily.

The mother came home with the chicken but waited for her children to go to bed before bringing it out.

When the children slept off, she carefully unwrapped the fried chicken meat and did justice to it.

In a video posted by @meetmykids, the woman sat on the floor and ate the meat in peace without any disturbance from the children.

