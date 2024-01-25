A Nigerian woman was filmed giving her son a new look with scissors after he made dreads, which didn't sit well with her

When someone in the house confronted her, the woman said the dreads made him look like a thug and she was not going to allow such in her house

The video of the young man in deep sleep as his mum took action has elicited mixed reactions as it went viral on social media

A Nigerian mum left netizens in stitches over how she dealt with her son who cut dreads.

She was seen using scissors to cut parts of his hair and placed them on the sofa he slept on.

She used scissors to cut the young man's dreads. Photo Credit: @ekpprayerman

Source: TikTok

A man found the woman cutting her son's hair and approached her while recording it. He questioned her for not telling the young man first.

The woman used sleeping pills on him

Defending her action, the woman said such hairstyles are not allowed in her house.

"...You wan be like thug. Not in this house. Wetin I no want, nobody go do am for this house," she said.

She revealed using sleeping pills to make him sleep while she carried out the act. A netizen, who shared the clip on TikTok, pitied the young man and urged him to listen to his mum henceforth.

"So sorry bro but listen to your mama words!" he wrote on the clip.

Watch the video below:

People wondered how someone could sleep that deep

Pretty Chi Oma said:

"But how man go Dey sleep go far like this??? Na wetin I no understand."

oreofe3004 said:

"Bt wait they give the guy sleeping pills huh cause how person go sleep like that."

CLOUD said:

"I remember that time wey I drew tattoo, my mama pay 2 soldiers people mk dem tie me down, she beat my life that day I can never forget that beating."

El_divine09 said:

"The only time my parents try this with me they saw a side of me which they did not know exist, up till date no one questions my hair length or color."

Destina said:

"Is this real? With all this noise he didn’t still wake up Dey play person wey wan go barb Dey use this one for content."

Mykeldollar20 said:

"My mother fit lost all her front teeth. If dem born you well, tell me say I no get manners."

OLAMILEKAN said:

"But which kind sleep the werey sleep how person go dey cut my hair and I no fit feel ham for sleep?"

azorojonaz said:

"If you are still living in your mama house abide by her rules."

Mum reacts as son cuts his dreads

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a woman was stunned after her son finally cut his dreads.

The young man, who had been on dreads for a long time, suddenly decided to keep a low cut instead.

He cut the dreads and approached his mother to show her his new look. The woman was so excited. She said she was happy about the change, noting that he looked so different.

"Ah ah did you cut it? Yusuf is on one. It's actually decent. It made the process fast. Ahh it has given you another look," she said.

Source: Legit.ng