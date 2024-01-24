Global site navigation

Displeased Nigerian Man Blasts Lady for Refusing to Give Him Her Number in Vehicle, She Videos Him
Family and Relationships

Displeased Nigerian Man Blasts Lady for Refusing to Give Him Her Number in Vehicle, She Videos Him

by  Victor Duru
  • A Nigerian youth got angry in a vehicle after a female passenger declined to give him her phone number
  • The man and his brother tackled the lady for turning down his request and this led to an exchange of words between them
  • While many netizens commended the young lady for how she handled the situation, some thought she didn't do well

A Nigerian lady has shown the drama that ensued in a vehicle because she refused to give a young man her phone number.

The model shared a video from the incident and wondered why the man and his brother were so pained by her refusal.

Man insults young lady in vehicle for refusing to give him her number
The man got angry she refused to give him her phone number. Photo Credit: @failavellle
Source: TikTok
"Like why were they so pained and the guy was lapping his brother in the car ohhh the guy was even telling the driver to drop me in the middle of nowhere for 30k you can imagine," she wrote.

The man and his brother insulted her

In the TikTok clip, the lady laughed sarcastically as she exchanged words with the man who got angry she refused to give him her number.

She made a video of the man and his sibling whom he lapped. The two men tackled her together. The man tagged her a prostitute and flaunted his iPhone as he insulted the lady.

The clip blew up on TikTok and sparked discussions around the incident.

Watch the video below:

People react to the car incident

chocolate said:

"Omo if na me yunno go hear pim swrs e go just be like sey no be me you dy talk to."

KING_HENRO said:

"U shaa meet good boys no go try record person o wey u go get problem with,u can talk back to them but if they no record u no record, just saying."

Se na me said:

"Shey u know say them get android iPhone u for just tell am say no be android iPhone be that."

Solar_System_Cheche_Canada said:

"The kind of men that want to be leaders of tomorrow."

San dra said:

"He just spoke Enugu (Nsukka) to be precise, they hate to be turned down."

mmesoma mercy said:

"Omo you calm oooo Awka gals dey always deliver."

Nurse of the nurseless said:

"Girl, you just degrade yourself by replying to him haven’t you heard of the word silence? It’s not everything you go reply because of your own respect."

Man with small phone begs for lady's number on bus

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man with a small phone was recorded begging for a lady's number on a bus.

In a video reshared on Instagram, the man stretched his small phone towards the lady as he nodded pleadingly.

In a video reshared on Instagram, the man stretched his small phone towards the lady as he nodded pleadingly. Some Nigerians asked if the lady would share the same video if it were a wealthy man who wanted her contact.

