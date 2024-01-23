There was a moment of confusion at a nightclub as a lady stormed the place for her younger sibling

The 16-year-old boy was having fun with other adults when his elder sister collected the microphone and called out to him

The video has gone viral on social media and got internet users talking as people praised the lady

In a viral video, a lady caused a commotion at a nightclub as she came to fetch her younger brother, Devin.

The bold lady took the microphone and called out to him, informing other partygoers that he was just 16 and not supposed to be there.

She ordered him to get out of the party and join her in the car so they could head home.

While she was talking, the DJ tried to retrieve the microphone from her but she gave him a mean look which made him rethink his move.

Partygoers screamed the moment she mentioned Devin's age. The video has amassed three million views since it was shared on TikTok by @the.tysij.

People commented on the club incident

Trenise Fulmore said:

"She was about to knock the DJ out cause I wish you would try to take this mic."

Janiya said:

"That boy saw his life flash before his eyes when he went for that mic."

TJ Ferris said:

"Everyone wanted her to stop talking until she said 16 yrs old . Devin better go home… We need moms like this frfr."

ChainBreakersGarden said:

"Came up there with the house coat on and everything!! Old school ahh whoopin took place in that car after this. Hope you had fun Devin."

Ceebabix7 said:

"When this happened when I was a kid the DJ would say everybody tell Devin Bye. Everybody: Bye Devin."

cocogistyle said:

"Nah Devin out there having big fun and is about to enter the find out stage!!"

Muah_Ash said:

"Devin now you knew your momma don’t play lol why would you put the lives of the partygoers at risk."

Rekia said:

"Devin is not getting invited no where else mom don’t even sweat it."

Woman storms nightclub for her daughter

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a woman had stormed a nightclub in her nightwear and dragged her daughter home.

Twitter user @Collen_KM shared the clip in total horror. Thinking about what they would have done if their mothers showed up at the groove left many netizens horrified.

While the girl clearly did not have permission to attend the groove, or maybe someone notified her parents that she wasn’t behaving as expected, some felt really sorry for her.

Source: Legit.ng