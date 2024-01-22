A Nigerian woman has been left with regret about consenting after she allowed her husband to give her a haircut

She shared a video showing how he cut her hair and revealed he actually told her he was good at cutting hair

Mixed reactions have trailed the video as people had funny comments on his effort, while others tried to make her smile

A Nigerian lady, @melanin_mira, has cried out online over the haircut her husband gave her.

In a video, @melanin_mira first displayed her long hair and then sat for her husband to cut it with a clipper.

She cried out over how he cut her hair. Photo Credit: @melanin_mira

Source: TikTok

Quite to her disappointment, he took it lower than she wanted.

"POV: My husband said he knew how to barb lowcut but ended up barbing me cut low," she wrote.

She said she was in pain at the outcome.

Her video has sent netizens into a frenzy.

Watch the video below:

People laughed at the outcome of her hubby's barbing

photizo19 said:

"Sorry baby♥️you still look really beautiful my angel."

Anjola Ade said:

"I love the fact you just let him finish his work."

user3370454763016 said:

"My hubby wanted to cut my hair but I run for my dear life, I went somewhere else I no get strength to cry."

precious said:

"Walahi I no go gree ooo. Let him know how my hair will grow that moment."

Vawulence 4ever said:

"Dem no go notice am for night."

Annie Williams said:

"At least he left edges for you so either ways a win is a win."

ewanubaby said:

''Nobody will notice just walk fast fast."

Tianabae said:

"Ahhh, omo na everyday I go dey collect money for damages."

Man in shock as wife uses clipper to cut his dreads

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man was stunned after his wife used clippers to cut off his dreads.

In a video shared by @509couple on TikTok, the woman used a clipper to shave off his hair, leaving him short of words.

In the video shared by @509couple on TikTok, the woman used a clipper to shave off his hair leaving him short of words. After recovering from the initial shock, he asked her to cut off the whole hair. She got to work and left him with a bald look.

