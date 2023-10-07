A lady who probably found it funny that a man with a cheap phone requested her number made a video

The man pleaded with her as he stretched his mobile phone towards the lady sitting behind his seat

Many Nigerians were unhappy that the lady considered the man low-class because he was not rich

A lady showed the moment a man tried hard to get her contact on a public bus. The man pleaded with her.

In a video reshared on Instagram, the man stretched his small phone towards the lady as he nodded pleadingly.

The man stretched his cheap phone towards him. Photo source: @instablog9ja

Source: Instagram

Man pleaded with lady inside bus

The clip never showed if the lady honoured his request or not. Many people wondered why the lady filmed the man and shared it online.

Some Nigerians asked if the lady would share the same video if it was a wealthy man who wanted her contact.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

ladyque_1 said:

"So he doesn’t deserve love because he entered bus. Y’all should stop recording people without their consent."

milano_events09 said:

"If na rich man now, you nor go show us oh."

itisbobby said:

"U can easily say no , why u Dey record am?"

_theee_catch said:

"If na big boy now na hotel mirror you for dey now dey play last last broke boys dey go through a lot."

wise.cfr said:

"This same guy get money pass her. small phone no mean say money no dey."

buggskaka said:

"Inside the same bus with him yet forming class."

alfred_nna said:

"This is wrong. Stop this act please."

ayolifestyle said:

"And what is bad there? Na why yna dey reach 35 no husband.. cuz i dont understand the need to shame him publicly."

pearlwats said:

"So what? He can’t make friends or fall in love because he’s in a public bus?"

obi_uzoh said:

"What's the issue with him requesting a phone number? It's a simple yes or no question."

Lady glady gave number to rich man

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a video showing a brave man getting a lady's mobile number in traffic stirred massive reactions online.

The man was in a Mercedes Benz as he stretched out his phone to a lady inside a bus near his vehicle.

Source: Legit.ng