A businesswoman has highlighted key traits of men who would be lucky like gospel singer Moses Bliss in finding their life partners

She warned that men should not be deceived by other takes on the matter of finding a decent wife to marry

Moses Bliss made headlines after his proposal to his fiancee in London on Friday, January 19 went viral

Nwagbo Angelight, a Nigerian lady has listed some "don'ts" of men desiring women like Moses Bliss.

Since Moses' proposal video went viral, social media has been buzzing with reactions and opinions on his choice of spouse.

She said such men should not be found giving their takes on every matter. Photo Credit: Nwagbo Angelight, Moses Bliss

Angelight also gave her take on Moses' engagement and got many people talking. She warned men not to be deceived.

She said such men should not be giving takes on every matter or joining words with women on social media. While sharing a picture of the gospel singer, she wrote:

"Not on social media dragging women.

"Not on every girl's dm begging for ofu ọnụ.

"Not giving hotteks everywhere.

"Not using the mouth God gave him to give heads but sings to God.

"Not shouting submi.ssive everywhere.

"Not in club looking for Ike to press.

"No dreads.

"No piercing.

"No tattoo ara.

"No chain everywhere.

"Holiness matters.

"Holiness wins.

"Men don't let anybody deceive you."

The lady's list stirred mixed reactions

Comr Chiobi Igbudokwe said:

"Are you with him all his life stop that before you enter hafaya for lying like I said before only God can judge a man."

Emmanuell Ben Donald said:

"Correct .

"No gree for anybody this year... They should let Women breath.. Why suffocate them through every little opportunity? I actually posted against such a comparison on my page. Everything shouldn't be about comparison.

"Although it was the post made by a Woman(Blossom Martin) that went viral and caused all the unnecessary comparison, but Men also took it up from there, which is bad."

Onyinyechi Gold Chuks said:

"God bless you for pointing this angle.

"No be only woman suppose dey Goodly."

Chiamaka Ochieze said:

"Not busy inviting hundred girls from instagram or facebook to fu<k.

"He saw one he liked and he followed aptly."

Munachimso Chimamagham said:

"Even Moses wrote about his own life and death and everything that happened before his birth, and after his death. Lol."

Stella Turaki said:

"Do you live with him? How you take know the not giving head aspect ? Hmmm SM."

Wilson Faith Nenyenwa said:

"Holiness wins my dear.

"I truly love your write-up."

