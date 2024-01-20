A Nigerian man has sent social media users into a frenzy after announcing his meeting with his white lover

The excited youth revealed that they dated for three years without seeing each other for once and was happy they finally met

Internet users were divided over the white lady's appearance, with some wondering if she is an albino

A Nigerian youth has celebrated uniting with his white lover after three years of a long-distance relationship.

In a TikTok video, he showed the moment they met for the first time and hugged tightly.

In another clip, he showed how they hung out and played around in fun places. The lovebirds also took pictures on their outings.

From the video, it appeared she flew into Nigeria to see him. He, however, did not state the country she came in from.

The couple's video has sparked mixed reactions among netizens.

Mixed reactions trail the interracial couple's video

Smartbhoy said:

"Na oyibo abi albino."

@chibabyfav said:

"Congrats bro.

"God's Grace has spoken for you bro one love forever."

Ken Joe236 said:

"Congratulations brother. what matters is peace of mind. God bless your union."

BIG NAME # BIG DADDY said:

"Everybody de love and I de here ask her if she get any sister."

Queen perry 002 said:

"Congrats to Yu my one and only bro more wins bro."

Pluto -Princess 01 said:

"Pablo what have you done to yourself."

Fatee said:

"Client wey all of us de manage e reach ur turn u marry am."

Uyaii said:

"No vex o but shey she fit see you."

victorialove478 said:

"U sure say ur bby dey see u just asking for a friend o."

White lady flies to Nigeria for her lover

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a white lady had flown to Nigeria to meet her lover.

Gushing over the lady he described as his Igbo bride, the man noted she arrived in Nigeria from Florida, US because of her quest for love.

In a clip seen on TikTok, the couple wore native attires as they strolled around his hometown in the company of his loved ones. The lady was given a queen-like treatment by his people. In another clip, he was seen teaching her how to prepare local dishes.

